Adani Ahmedabad Marathon partners with new-age brands to strengthen lifestyle and community connect

Ahmedabad: With the 9th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon just around the corner, Adani Sportsline, the event’s organisers, have announced a new line-up of partners ahead of the run scheduled for November 30, at the picturesque Sabarmati Riverfront. This year, the marathon welcomes a cohort of new-age, lifestyle-oriented brands that bring a youthful, energetic, and experience-driven dimension to the event.

These partnerships are envisioned to complement the marathon’s spirit by enhancing aspects of hydration, comfort, and lifestyle, to turn the event into a reflection of the city’s culture and community.

Myntra Sneaker Club joins as the Fashion Partner, bringing a strong style connection to the running community through its curated sneaker culture platform that showcases the latest drops and trends for India’s young, fashion-forward audience.

Flipkart Minutes and Welspun Sintex come on board as Associate Partners, enhancing participant convenience and comfort. Flipkart’s instant commerce arm, Flipkart Minutes, enables the rapid delivery of race-day essentials and other key categories, ensuring last-minute needs are met with ease. Welspun Sintex, a leading manufacturer of a diverse range of plastic products in India, has been providing liquid storage solutions to billions for over five decades.

BMW Gallops Autohaus joins forces as the Luxury Mobility Partner for a two-year partnership, representing BMW’s legacy as a pioneer in premium automotive excellence. As the city’s official BMW dealership, BMW Gallops Autohaus extends the brand’s promise of dynamic performance and luxury craftsmanship to the marathon community. BMW cars will also serve as the official lead vehicle for the marathon categories, which set the pace for runners and add a touch of elegance to race day.

Bisleri joins as the Hydration Partner for a three-year partnership, ensuring runners stay refreshed with the trusted purity and consistency that have made it India’s leading packaged drinking water brand.

Meanwhile, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon also unveiled its official jersey for the upcoming edition, specially designed by award-winning designer Aaquib Wani, at the city’s favourite destination, Palladium Mall, the event’s Mall Partner.

Welcoming new partners onboard, Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, said, "Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has evolved into a city-wide running festival that celebrates the energy and individuality of every participant. This year, with new-age brands like Myntra Sneaker Club, Flipkart Minutes, BMW Gallops Autohaus, Welspun Sintex, and Bisleri joining us, we’re adding a fresh dimension of fun and flair to the event.”

A representative from Flipkart Minutes added, “As we launch and expand the operations in the city of Ahmedabad, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon provides us with a great platform to engage with citizens at scale. We’re very glad to be part of an event that supports a noble cause for the Indian Armed Forces while celebrating the community spirit. ”

Tanuj Pugalia, Managing Director, BMW Gallops Autohaus, shared, “BMW Gallops Autohaus is proud to partner as the Luxury Mobility Partner for the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, an iconic event that truly embodies the spirit, energy, and resilience of Ahmedabad. This collaboration goes beyond mobility; it is about driving community engagement, inspiring healthy lifestyles, and supporting a noble cause that honours our Indian Armed Forces. We look forward to bringing the elegance and performance of BMW to the marathon, setting the pace for runners and adding a touch of premium excellence to this vibrant celebration of unity and endurance.”

The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon will take place on November 30, continuing to uphold its core cause of Run4OurSoldiers to honour the Indian Armed Forces while building a strong, inclusive running culture in the city.

--IANS