23rd National Para Athletics Championship 2025: Logo & Mascot Unveiled in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The official logo and mascot for the 23rd National Para Athletics Championship 2025 were unveiled at a grand press meet in Chennai, setting the stage for India's premier para-athletics event.

The championship, scheduled to take place from February 17 to 20, will bring together over 1,700 para-athletes from across the country, celebrating resilience, determination, and sporting excellence, a release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) stated.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu; Meghanath Reddy, Member Secretary, SDAT & Organizing Chairman; Jayawant Gundu, Secretary of the Paralympic Committee of India; Arjuna Awardee and Indian para-badminton player Thulasimathi Murugesan; and Kirubakara Raja, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association.

In a proud moment, all the dignitaries held up the championship's logo and mascot, reaffirming Tamil Nadu's steadfast commitment to the empowerment of para-athletes.

"The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has played a pivotal role in making this championship a reality, offering its full support in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Para Sports Association. As part of its continued commitment to advancing sports, SDAT is also organizing and sponsoring the SDAT-Asia Triathlon Cup, further positioning Tamil Nadu as a global sporting hub," the release stated.

"With just weeks to go until the championship, anticipation is at an all-time high. The press conference marked a significant milestone in the build-up to the event, which promises to be a historic celebration of inclusivity, accessibility, and elite sporting talent. Tamil Nadu is ready to host a landmark edition of the National Para Athletics Championship, where extraordinary athletes will inspire the nation with their perseverance and triumph," it added. (ANI)