11th Yuva Kabaddi Series Begins in Coimbatore: 26 Teams Compete for ₹20 Lakh Prize Pool

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): The 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) got underway with the Divison Matches here in Coimbatore. The Division Matches will feature 26 teams from 21 states, culminating in a Grand Finale with 12 teams competing in a high-stakes showdown in February 2025.

The Division Matches (3 divisions) began on December 13 and will run till January 10, 2025, in Karpagam College, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. It consists of single round-robin matches with division finals.

From these divisions, at least six teams will qualify for the Grand Finale, scheduled for January-February 2025, where 12 teams will battle it out for the championship.

A highlight of this edition is its enticing prize pool. During the division matches, winning teams will receive up to Rs21,000 per game (Division 1 and 2), while runners-up will earn Rs9,000 (Division 1 and 2). In Divison 3, the winning team will get 7,000 per match while the runners-up will earn 3,000 per game.

The Grand Finale boasts a total prize pool of Rs20 Lakhs, with the champion team taking home Rs15 Lakhs and the runners-up receiving Rs5 Lakhs. Additional incentives include appearance fees and a Rs3 Lakh pool for individual player performance awards.

The Grand Finale of the Yuva Kabaddi Series will feature a total of 12 teams, selected from across the three divisions. At least one team will qualify from Division 3, a minimum of two teams will advance from Division 2, and at least three teams will secure their spot from Division 1.

The Yuva Kabaddi Series is India's premier youth Kabaddi tournament, aiming to provide meaningful opportunities for under-25 players born on or after February 28, 2000. (ANI)