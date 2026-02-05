Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad into Copa semis after away wins

Valencia, Feb 5 (IANS) Inaki Williams scored a 96th-minute winner to see Athletic Bilbao beat Valencia 2-1 to reach the semifinal of the Copa del Rey.

The forward came on as a substitute to volley home a cross from his brother Nico when it looked as if the game was heading for extra time, Xinhua reports.

Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde made 10 changes to the side that drew 1-1 at home to Real Sociedad on Sunday, but his side took the lead in the 27th minute when Umar Sadiq flicked Robert Navarro's free kick into his own net.

The Valencia fans were starting to lose patience when a terrible mistake from Athletic goalkeeper Alex Padilla gifted an equaliser.

Padilla dropped a simple ball at the feet of Sadiq, who bundled it into the net before apologising for his error at the other end.

Athletic controlled the game in the second half, but after Mikel Jaureguizar saw a penalty well saved by Stole Dimitrievski, the match looked set for extra time until the Williams brothers combined.

"This team always has spirit, and that is something we must never lose. Reaching the semi-finals, something Athletic have done a lot lately, is a success for us and we hope it will also be a cause for celebration for our fans," gaffer Ernesto Valverde.

In the day's other quarterfinal, Abde Rebbach put Alaves ahead in the eighth minute at home to Real Sociedad, who quickly drew level thanks to Mikel Oyarzabal.

Toni Martinez restored Alaves' lead from the penalty spot after a bad foul from Benat Turrientes after 29 minutes.

Turrientes made amends when he set up Goncalo Guedes to level in the 76th minute and substitute Orri Oskarsson hit the winner with seven minutes to play.

On Tuesday night, FC Barcelona won 2-1 away to second-tier Albacete, while Real Betis hosts Atletico Madrid on Thursday ahead of Friday's semifinal draw.

