Asian Aquatics C’ships: India fall to China 6-34 in the women’s water polo quarterfinal

Ahmedabad, Oct 9 (IANS) On the sixth day of the water polo event, the Indian women’s team was defeated 6-34 by China in the quarterfinal match of the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships, held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex on Thursday.

China began the game on the front foot, racing to a formidable lead within the first quarter and went on to secure a convincing 34-6 win over India in the Women's Quarterfinals. Li Peiyang, Li Linyun, and Li Jianyu each scored seven goals, showing consistent finishing throughout the match.

Han Wen followed with six goals, while Wang Xin added three. Shi Jingjiarong contributed two goals, and both Wang Xuan and Liu Yan scored 1 goal each. For India, Dhruthi Karthikeya led the scoring with three goals. Captain Varsha Suresh, Safwa Sakeer, and Krisha Purokayasta added one goal each for the team.

In another women’s quarterfinal clash, Japan defeated Hong Kong 20–16 in a high-scoring match. Shibata Kanade led Japan with five goals, while Captain Fukuda Shoka and Eguchi Seira added four goals each.

Sanda Yumeka scored three, Kobayashi Maho contributed two, and both Yamada Karin and Shieonoshita Kaho each scored 1 goal. For Hong Kong, Ho Cheuk Kiu matched the top score with five goals, Captain Lau Tsz Ching scored three, Ng Hau Laam Fran, Lau Kwan Ling, and Lam Yin Nga scored two goals each, while Bau Hiu Lam and Chank Pak Yin added one goal.

Kazakhstan overcame Singapore 10–7. Kazakhstan’s Vorontsova Olga and Rudneva Yelizaveta scored three goals each, while Pochinok Darya, Novikova Anna, Captain Mirshina Anastassiya, and Tsoy Anastassiya added one goal each. For Singapore, Tio Ji Suan was the top scorer with three goals, followed by Yap Jingxuan with two, and Lim Wan Jun and Lee Xuan Hui with one each.

Thailand edged past Uzbekistan 8–6 in a closely contested match. Captain Thinwilai Janista, Puangtong Kritsana, and Rueangsappaisan Raksina scored two goals each for Thailand, while Kongchouy Thanita and Kwantongtanaree Pittayaporn added one goal each. Uzbekistan’s Gavashelashvili Elena stood out with four goals, and Andriyakhina Sofiya and Murtazaeva Komila scored one goal each.

In the men’s water polo quarterfinals, Iran had a strong win over Thailand with a score of 21-6. Iran's Shams Arman and Captain Yazdankhah Mehdi each scored 4 goals, Aghaei Karim Omid scored 3 goals, Mehrikohneshahri Alireza, Behzadsabouri Farbood, and Ghavidelhajigha Amin each scored 2 goals, Iranpourtari Ashkan, Adham Mersad, Barzegrisharifabad Mahdi and Sadrnia Seyederfan each scored 1 goal.

For Thailand, Chaniyom Phongsathon scored 2 goals, while Pongprayoon Sutthiyarn, Paedpeenong Jiramate, Maneejohn Ohatsakorn and Captain Chompoosang Pattanit each scored 1 goal.

China cruised past Singapore 18-12 in the Men’s Quarterfinals. Shen Dingsong led with five goals, Captain Chen Yimin scored four, and Lu Yi added three. Chu Chenghao and Zhang Beiyi struck twice each, while Wang Beiyi and Cai Yuhao scored once.

For Singapore, Goh Wen Zhe netted five, with Ong Ee Kin, Captain Rajendra Sanjiv, and See Tien Ee Jayden scoring two each, and Chan Dominic Bo and Saik Justin Kin adding one apiece.

Japan beat Hong Kong 29-12, powered by Lowrey Jun’s eight goals and Captain Ura Enishi’s five. Maeda Atsuya and Matsuno Ryosuke added three each, while Takahashi Hikaru and Sakamaki Naru scored two.

Six other Japanese players chipped in with a goal each. For Hong Kong, Chan Lut Yin scored three, Yuen Shing Yau and Zhang Tsz Hin added two, and five players netted one goal each.

Later in the day, Uzbekistan will take on Kazakhstan in the last men's quarterfinal of the day.

--IANS

ab/