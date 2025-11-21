Asia Cup Rising Stars: Ripon Mondol’s double-wicket super over knocks out India A in Doha

Doha, Nov 21 (IANS) Ripon Mondol delivered a breathtaking Super Over performance, conceding no runs and taking two wickets, to power Bangladesh A to victory over India A and into the final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025/26 after a nerve-shredding first semifinal in Doha, Qatar. In a contest that swung wildly throughout, Mondol’s ice-cold brilliance with the ball proved decisive as Bangladesh A edged out India A in dramatic fashion.

Earlier, India skipper Jitesh Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl on a true batting surface, but Bangladesh A made full use of the conditions.

Opener Habibur Rahman Sohan anchored the innings superbly with 65 off 46 balls, while Jishan Alam (26 off 14) and Zawad Abrar (13 off 19) chipped in with top-order contributions.

India A fought back admirably through spinners Harsh Dubey and Suyash Sharma, reducing Bangladesh A from a strong 108/2 to 130/6. Just as India A seized control, S M Meherob Hasan turned the match on its head.

Meherob unleashed a stunning counterattack—48* off 18 balls with six sixes—and alongside Yasir Ali (18 off 9)*, blasted 50 runs in the final two overs. Bangladesh A finished with a commanding 194/6 in 20 overs.

India A responded in blazing fashion. Vaibhav Suryavanshi tore into the bowlers from ball one, smashing 38 off 15 as India A stormed to 49/0 in 3 overs before Abdul Gaffar Saqlain ended his onslaught. Priyansh Arya (44 off 23) kept the momentum going, but wickets fell around him.

Naman Dhir struggled for his 7 off 12, and India A slipped after the power-packed start, reaching 101/3 at the halfway mark, suddenly needing a rebuild.

The chase ebbed and flowed, ultimately coming down to 16 off the final over. Rakibul Hasan bowled five superb deliveries before a last-ball misfield gifted India A three runs, tying the game and forcing a Super Over.

Bangladesh A handed the ball to Ripon Mondol, and he produced pure magic. He dismissed Jitesh Sharma off the first ball, then removed Ashutosh Sharma the very next delivery, restricting India A to 0—a perfect super over from the young pacer.

Tasked with defending just 1 run, India A turned to Suyash Sharma. He removed Yasir Ali off the first ball, briefly raising hopes, but the next ball drifted down leg for a wide enough to seal the match and Bangladesh A’s place in the final.

Brief scores: Bangladesh A 194/6 (Habibur Rahman 65, SM Meherib 48 not out; Gurjaoneet Singh 2/39, Suyash Sharma 1/17) tie India A 194/6 (Priyansh Arya 44, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 38; Rakibul Hasan 2/39, Abu Hider Rony 2/44)

Super over India A 0/2 in 0.2 overs lost to Bangladesh A 1/1 in 0.1 over by nine wickets

--IANS

hs/bsk/