Asia Cup: Fifties from Waseem and Sharafu help UAE post 172/5

Abu Dhabi, Sep 15 (IANS) Skipper Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu laid the foundation for UAE’s innings, guiding their side to 172/5 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium against Oman in their Group A clash on Monday.

After being put in to bat, he pair stitched together a 50-run opening stand after Oman’s left-arm spinner began with a tight spell, conceding just 4 runs in his first 2 overs inside the powerplay. UAE then capitalised on the remaining 3 powerplay overs, scoring 26 runs as Sharafu and Waseem comfortably negotiated the initial pressure.

Sharafu assumed the role of aggressor, reaching his fifty off 37 balls, while Waseem played the anchor, pacing the innings around his partner. Sharafu was dismissed immediately after reaching his fifty, bowled by Jiten Ramanandi. At No. 3, Asif Khan failed to make an impact, chopping on against a Samay Shrivastava googly to be dismissed cheaply.

Mohammad Zuhaib Khan, coming in at No. 4, played a lively cameo of 21 off 13 balls, helping Waseem add 49 for the third wicket. Waseem’s composed 41-ball fifty also marked a milestone as he became the first UAE batter to cross 3000 runs in T20 internationals. His innings ended in the final over when he was run out while attempting a second run, with Aryan Bisht at deep square involved in the dismissal.

Harshit Kaushik, batting at No. 5, provided a late surge, scoring 19 off 8 balls with 1 four and 2 sixes, ensuring UAE finished with a competitive 172/5.

On the bowling front, Shakeel Ahmed (0/16 in 3), Ramanandi (2/24), and Hassnain Ali Shah (1/34) were relatively economical, but the rest of the bowling attack conceded more than 9 runs per over, allowing UAE’s batters to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Aryan Bisht made his T20I debut for Oman, and while the opening bowlers showed glimpses of brilliance, the Waseem-Sharafu partnership proved pivotal. With both batters setting the tone and later contributions from Zuhaib and Kaushik, UAE managed a total that looked close to par at Abu Dhabi, putting Oman under pressure for the chase.

Brief score: United Arab Emirates 172/5 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 69, Alishan Sharafu 51; Jiten Ramanandi 2/24, Hassnain Ali Shah 1/34) against Oman

--IANS

hs/