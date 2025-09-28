Asia Cup: Cricketers, politicians hail team India after record ninth title win

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) India clinched an emphatic win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final to be crowned the Asian champions for a record-extending ninth time, and the cricket fraternity couldn’t hold back from congratulating the team.

After beating their arch rivals twice earlier in the tournament’s group stages, India completed a hat-trick of wins against the Men in Green this season to lift the silverware.

It was a nail-biting finish to the final as the two teams squared off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It all boiled down to the final over, where India needed to chase 10 runs in six deliveries.

Earlier in the game, Pakistan were held to 146 runs in 19.1 overs as Kuldeep Yadav ran through the opposition’s batting unit. Chasing the target, India suffered a major setback as the top order batters- Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav- all walked back to the dugout in the powerplay.

Tilak Varma’s calm unbeaten half-century, added with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube’s composed knocks before Rinku Singh’s match-winning boundary, helped India chase down the total with just two balls to spare.

The cricket fraternity, as well as top politicians, including the Indian prime minister, congratulated the Men in Blue as they reigned supreme in the tournament on Sunday.

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel posted on X, “Congrats on the #AsiaCup2025 win! Really impressed with how Tilak and Dube shone under pressure too. And Kuldeep has exceptional throughout the tournament."

Irfan Pathan, mocking the neighbourhood nation, wrote: “Sunday Kesa Raha Padosiyonn? Mein janta hoo. Awaz vese bhi Nahi aa Rahi.”

“Rinku Singh played only 1 ball in the entire tournament and hit the winning runs in the final . Has this ever happened before ? I doubt , but the hero without any doubt is TILAK VARMA,” wrote Sreevats Goswami.

“Bharat ka Vijay Tilak. Congratulations Team india. Asia Cup Champions. Shabaash Tilak verma,”Harbhajan Singh posted on X.

“Tilak has skills, technique and jazba to stay till the end against Pakistan in a big final. Much improved and very very consistent,” Mohammad Kaif wrote on X.

“Well done India on a great nite ..under pressure a much better team with the ball and then with the bat .. These young boys are brilliant,” Sourav Ganguly stated.

Aakash Chopra wrote: “If Sharma doesn’t get you, Varma. What a knock, Tilak. One for the ages. Dubey, you absolute beauty Well played, India. Kings of Asia.”

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Lasith Malinga congratulated the Men in Blue and wrote: “Congratulations India! Talented Tilak showed incredible composure under pressure! Credit to Pakistan for a great fight. A clash truly worthy of a final!”

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Pakistan had to lose and India will always remain the champion! Congratulations India.”

“Congratulations to India ! Hi pressure game and to come out on top as champs ! Commiseration to Pakistan for a great game too,” wrote Angelo Matthews.

Newly appointed BCCI president Mithun Manhas wrote: “Great performance under pressure in the finals to lift the Asia cup 2025 !! Many congratulations to the support staff and all the players for their effort. Special mention for tilak and Kuldeep for their exceptional performance. Onwards and upwards !!”

“Congratulations to Team India on winning the #AsiaCup This triumph is not just about lifting the trophy, it’s about courage, belief and playing for the flag. Special congratulations to Tilak Varma who showed maturity beyond years and proved that big stages are for brave hearts. This victory belongs to each and every member of the squad,” wrote VVS Laxman.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, having won all their group stage clashes, Super Fours matches, and eventually the finale. The Indian team will now return home with their heads held high and a ninth Asia Cup title in their kitty.

