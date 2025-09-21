Asia Cup: Cricket fans excited ahead of India-Pakistan Super Four clash

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Cricket fans and lovers are excited for the India-Pakistan Super Four clash in the 2025 Asia Cup, slated for Sunday evening.

This will be the second time that India and Pakistan will lock horns in the tournament.

Ahead of this epic clash, reactions have started pouring in from across the country.

In Delhi, many cricket fans speaking to IANS, forecasted a clear victory for Team India and drubbing for Pakistan.

They said that Pakistani side looks in poor shape, its famed bowling attack has flopped and therefore it is awaiting another humiliation by the Men in Blue.

In Greater Noida, the impassioned cricket fans and lovers expressed confidence for India's impending victory.

They said, "India has professional players, and we defeated Pakistan in the last match. This time too, India will thrash them."

They said they are looking forward to watching the high-voltage clash and hoped that Pakistan offers some resistance and doesn't just crumble, like last time.

In Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada cricket fans were seen cheering for Team India at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, ahead of Asia Cup clash.

They said they expect a thrilling victory over Pakistan.

Fans said that Sunday's match will showcase India's talent again and expose Pakistan's hollow boasting.

Cricket fans in Maharashtra's Vasai are also in high spirits. They are confident that Team India will perform brilliantly and beat Pakistan.

Many said that Sunday has become lively because of the epic clash, and the cricket fans are excited to watch the match.

In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, people performed puja and Ganga Aarti at the Assi Ghat to pray for India's victory ahead of the Asia Cup Super-Four match.

A local said, "We have sought blessings from Mother Ganga and Baba Vishwanath that India defeats Pakistan again."

Former national cricketer Rashid Hussain, from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, said, "This match will be a one-sided affair. We are confident that our Indian team will win. Our cricket infrastructure is very strong. The best players from all over the world come to play in the IPL, and all our players are well prepared. The team is very balanced."

--IANS

mr/khz