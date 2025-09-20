Asia Cup: Bangladesh elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Super 4s opener

Dubai, Sep 20 (IANS) Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Super 4 stage of Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

Bangladesh made two changes in their Playing XI, bringing in Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan. Sri Lanka decided to play an unchanged XI.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das said he was a bit confused about the pitch and therefore decided to bowl first: "When I saw the first leg, the second team won. I am also confused about the wicket, so want to bowl. We are very excited. All the members are doing a great job," he added. Bangladesh had finished second in Group B behind Sri Lanka and would be hoping to take revenge for their defeat in the league stage.

His Sri Lankan counterpart, Charith Asalanka, concurred with his assessment: "I would have done the same thing. The pitch is on the dry side; it doesn't matter. It is a used pitch, so it doesn't matter that we are batting first. A lot of young players are coming into the side and performing. We are going with the same XI," said Asalanka.

Sri Lanka, which have reached the Super 4s stage with three wins in three league matches, also included in their team young Dunith Wellalage, who had made a quick dash home to pay his last respects to his father, who passed away while Sri Lanka was playing their last match. The two teams also observed a one-minute silence to pay respect to Wellalage's father.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c/wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

