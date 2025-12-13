Ashes: England face fresh scrutiny after team guards altercation with media

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) England’s troubled Ashes campaign has drawn further attention following an incident involving a member of the team’s security staff and a Channel Seven cameraman at Brisbane airport. The altercation occurred on Saturday as the England squad was preparing to travel to Adelaide ahead of the third Test, scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Footage shared by Australia’s Channel 7 shows a member of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) security team confronting a cameraman during the check-in process. In the video, the ECB security guard is heard repeatedly telling the cameraman to step back. Channel 7 described the exchange as 'aggressive', while images published by CODE Sports appear to show the security official standing back as the cameraman continued filming.

The ECB chose not to comment on the incident, which sections of the Australian media have nonetheless seized upon as another setback in what has been portrayed as a difficult tour for England.

The episode occurs at a delicate moment for Ben Stokes’ team, which is trailing 0-2 in the five-match series and facing increasing scrutiny over their readiness. With three Tests left, England are under pressure to prevent losing the Ashes before the upcoming high-profile matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

Questions about the team's preparation have been recurring throughout England's tour. The decision not to field senior players in a pink-ball warm-up match against a Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra drew criticism, leading to extra training sessions in Brisbane. Yet, after experiencing a second heavy defeat in a row, head coach Brendon McCullum implied that the team might have been “over-prepared,” a comment that sparked further debate.

Although the Noosa break was scheduled in advance and justified as a chance for players to reset, images of the squad playing football on the beach did little to reassure critics, who argue that England have struggled to find the right balance during this tour.

--IANS

vi/