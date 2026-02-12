Arunachal CM Khandu flags off Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship

Itanagar, Feb 13 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has flagged off the second edition of the Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship at the scenic Tawangchu River, welcoming more than 100 participants from across India and abroad to the high-altitude sporting event.

Addressing athletes, officials and spectators on Thursday, Khandu, who is the Chief Patron of the championship, highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's immense natural advantage, noting that the state is blessed with mighty rivers ideally suited for kayaking and canoeing.

Referring to the proposal submitted by the Arunachal Kayaking and Canoeing Association (AKCA) to develop five river basins as training hubs, the Chief Minister said the memorandum has already been marked to the Secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports.

He assured that the state government, in coordination with technical experts and the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA), would move ahead with establishing additional training centres across Arunachal Pradesh to systematically promote the sport.

Kayaking and canoeing are relatively new disciplines in the state, with the AKCA having been formed only last year, followed by the establishment of the Tawang district association this year.

Highlighting the transformation in Arunachal Pradesh's sporting landscape over the past decade, CM Khandu said the state has made remarkable progress in national sports performance.

"There was a time when Arunachal Pradesh ranked among the lowest in national sporting achievements. Today, as per the 38th National Games rankings, we stand second in the Northeast after Manipur," he added.

Expressing confidence that the state would further improve its standing in the upcoming 39th National Games to be held in Meghalaya, CM Khandu attributed the progress to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sustained investments by the Central and state governments in youth development, sports policies and modern infrastructure.

"In the last ten years alone, Arunachal Pradesh has won more than 1,000 medals at national and international levels," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the state has emerged strongly in individual sports such as taekwondo, boxing, weightlifting, judo and wushu, adding that an athlete from Arunachal Pradesh currently holds the top rank in Asia in wushu.

He congratulated kayaking athlete Devi Dada for winning a bronze medal in the Kayak Cross event at the 38th National Games, describing her as an inspiration for aspiring sportspersons in the state.

Emphasising Arunachal Pradesh's geographical advantages, CM Khandu said the state's vast and diverse natural landscapes make it ideal for adventure sports.

He cited the Mechukha Adventure Festival as a successful example, which hosts multiple adventure events annually and attracts national and international athletes.

He also noted that several adventure and sporting events, including international cycling competitions, are being organised across the state simultaneously.

Announcing that the state Government has begun officially funding the Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship, CM Khandu declared it an annual calendar event of the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports.

He said such international sporting events would significantly boost tourism and economic activity, benefiting local communities and positioning Tawang as a global adventure sports destination.

Congratulating all participants, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the championship would continue to grow in stature and inspire a new generation of athletes from Arunachal Pradesh.

