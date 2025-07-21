Arteta says Arsenal 100 pc followed right process in Partey's case

London, July 21 (IANS) Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta remained adamant that the club followed the correct procedure with how they handled the case of club's former midfielder Thomas Partey, who was recently charged on five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by the Metropolitan Police Service, days after his contract ended with the club.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2021 and 2022. Partey is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5. The investigation into the matter began in 2022. Partey is chargd with two counts of rape relate to one woman, three counts relate to a second woman, and the one count of sexual assault relates to a third woman.

"The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police Service to charge a man after a file of evidence was submitted by detectives. The Met has issued a charge and requisition to Thomas Partey, 32 (13/06/1992), of Hertfordshire, in connection with the following offences: Five counts of rape, one count of sexual assault," read the statement by the Metropolitan Police.

Arsenal are currently in Singapore as part of their pre-season tour and will face AC Milan on Wednesday and Arteta was asked about the Ghanaian midfielder during a press conference.

"The club was very clear in its statement. There are a lot of legal matters that are very complicated so I cannot comment on any of that,” said Arteta.

When asked if he believes the club followed the correct process regarding the situation, Arteta replied, "100%, yes.”

Partey signed for Atletico Madrid in 2012 and made 188 appearances for the Spanish club, helping them win the Europa League in 2018 and La Liga in 2021. Arsenal signed him from Atletico Madrid on the transfer deadline day in October, 2020 after meeting his 45 million pound release clause.

The midfielder went on to play 167 games for Arsenal whilst finding the back of the net on nine occasions, whilst providing seven assists. He has 53 caps for the Ghana national team and has scored 15 goals for the African nation.

--IANS

aaa/bc