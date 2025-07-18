Arsenal sign forward Noni Madueke from Chelsea

London, July 18 (IANS) England international Noni Madueke has joined Arsenal on a long-term contract. The 23-year-old, north London-born forward joins Arsenal from Chelsea, where he made 92 appearances in all competitions.

Beginning his youth career at Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, Noni then moved to the Netherlands, joining PSV Eindhoven in 2018. There, the powerful winger soon broke into the first team as a 17-year-old, impressing with his direct attacking style.

"We're all so happy to welcome Noni Madueke to the team.Noni is an exciting and powerful young player, with his performances and numbers in recent seasons being of consistently high quality. He is one of the most talented wide forward players in the Premier League.

“At just 23, Noni already brings experience of club and international football, and he knows the Premier League very well. Having seen the quality of Noni’s performances up close in recent seasons, we’re really excited he is joining us.

“Noni joins our group with familiar England teammates and other players he knows. He will be made to feel at home straight away. His arrival will really improve our squad - we’re all thrilled to have him here. From all of us, welcome Noni and welcome to your family,” said head coach Mikel Arteta.

Noni’s rapid progress continued, with the dynamic wide forward making 80 first-team appearances for PSV before moving to Chelsea in January 2023. Representing England through the youth levels, Noni made his full debut last September against Finland, marking his first cap with an assist. To date, he has played seven times for the Three Lions.

Sporting Director Andrea Berta said: "We’re very pleased to have concluded an excellent deal for a hugely talented young player in Noni Madueke.

“Noni’s performance numbers and availability over recent seasons have been exceptional, reflecting his quality and professionalism. Noni is a dynamic, versatile wide forward player with strong technical ability who will significantly strengthen our squad.

“Noni already has valuable experience at the top level and we know he will make a big impact at Arsenal. Together with everyone at the club, we warmly welcome Noni to Arsenal."

