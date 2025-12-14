Armed Forces grace 53rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Goa dedicated to Vijay Diwas

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The 53rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was organised along the Konkan coast of Goa, with the Armed Forces as special partners, in observance of Vijay Diwas.

The mega cycling event marked a significant milestone for the Fit India Movement by expanding the nationwide fitness initiative beyond the National Capital Region, signalling its growing presence across various parts of the country.

The event showcased the increasing momentum of the Fit India Movement and reaffirmed its goal of promoting fitness as a widespread movement.

The cycling rally was flagged off from Miramar Beach Circle and followed a scenic route to Dona Paula and back, witnessing enthusiastic participation from citizens, defence personnel, NCC cadets, athletes, actors, and fitness enthusiasts.

The morning programme featured yoga demonstrations, Zumba sessions, live Goan music, and large-scale public participation, emphasising that fitness can be inclusive, enjoyable, and sustainable.

The event was attended by Ramesh Tawadkar, Minister for Sports, Government of Goa, along with Santosh Gunwantrao Sukhadeve, IAS, Secretary (Sports), Government of Goa, and other senior officials. Several notable personalities, including actors, sportspersons, defence personnel, and Fit India Ambassadors, also participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, Tawadkar spoke about his journey over the past two decades as a physical education teacher and cycling enthusiast. Emphasising the importance of strengthening the sports ecosystem and fostering a culture of fitness, he highlighted how cycling is an integral part of daily life in several European countries. He stated that India too must cultivate a similar culture, adding that when a large section of the population adopts fitness as a way of life, a lasting behavioural change is possible.

He further underscored the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the leadership of the Hon’ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in promoting regular Sundays on Cycle across states, including Goa.

The event also witnessed participation from eminent personalities, including Telugu film actor Manchu Manoj Kumar, actor Mohammed Ali, Subedar Manish Kaushik, Arjuna Awardee Bruno Coutinho, Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, and former Indian women’s football team head coach Maymol Rocky, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Ali expressed happiness at seeing people from all walks of life coming together for fitness and appreciated the initiative for encouraging citizens to work towards a healthier nation.

Manoj Kumar shared insights into maintaining fitness through discipline and consistency and praised the Fit India Movement for inspiring youth to adopt healthier lifestyles. He also commended the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister for promoting fitness-led initiatives across the country.

With active participation from NCC units, armed forces representatives, Fit India Ambassadors, and fitness influencers, the 53rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Goa showcased the impact of community-driven fitness initiatives supported by leadership and collective effort.

The initiative is carried out with Yogasana Bharat and MY Bharat as ongoing partners, further strengthening efforts to promote fitness and well-being across the country.

