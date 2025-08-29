Archery Premier League: Brady, Alejandra, Andrea headline foreign archers' lineup for inaugural season

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Archery Association of India on Friday announced nine out of 12 foreign archers who will compete in the inaugural edition of the Archery Premier League (APL), set to take place at the Yamuna Sports Complex here from October 2 to 12.

With an aim to provide an intense competition for the fans and for the Archers, the national federation has roped in the USA's Brady Ellison, the reigning No. 1 men's recurve archer in the world. The five-time Olympic medallist will be joined by 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Mete Gazoz (World No. 8) from Turkey in the men's recurve line-up for the competition.

Mexico's Alejandra Valencia (World No. 5), who won a bronze medal each at the Tokyo Olympics and Paris Olympics, will also compete in the tournament among the women's recurve archers.

The women compound archer’s line-up includes Mexico's Andrea Becerra (World No. 1), Great Britain's Ella Gibson (World No. 2), and Estonia's Meeri-Marita Paas (World No. 5), while the men compound archers list will include Netherlands' Mike Schloesser (World No. 1), Denmark's Mathias Fullerton (World No. 2), and Austria's Nico Wiener (World No. 4).

Speaking on the line-up, President, Archery Association of India, Arjun Munda said, “We are delighted to have the inclusion of the world’s top archers in the league as we want to provide the best competition not only for our Indian archers but also for the fans who are eager to witness the sport in a new avatar. We are confident that the line-up of athletes that we have gathered for the first season will provide a competitive product and help in the growth of the sport.”

“The first edition of the Archery Premier League (APL) will see the world’s top archers coming to India to compete in an action-packed format. We are delighted to welcome them and provide them with a taste of our country’s warm hospitality. We are confident of setting up high standards with the organisation of the league to ensure a seamless experience for our international guests,” the secretary general, Archery Association of India, Virendra Sachdeva, said.

The remaining three foreign athletes will be confirmed soon by the Archery Association of India, along with further details on the six franchises and the prize for the winners of the league.

