Archana Sankara Narayanan makes history with 11 national freediving records

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) Archana Sankara Narayanan, India's leading freediver, has achieved another milestone by breaking two national records at the Manado Apnea competition in Indonesia held from August 1 to 3.

Archana reached 38 metres in Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB) and an unprecedented 40 metres in Constant Weight (CWT), becoming the first Indian woman to cross the 40-metre mark in a competitive freediving event.

The achievement strengthens her position as India's deepest female freediver and brings her total to a record 11 national titles.

The Manado event was her third depth competition this year and her fifth overall.

"Crossing 40 metres is more than a personal milestone -- it opens new possibilities for Indian women in freediving," she said.

Archana was recently named India's first Molchanovs ambassador, partnering with the global leader in freediving education and equipment.

She also became the country's first AIDA-certified judge and will officiate at the Tulamben Pool Games in Bali on August 9 to 10.

Her leadership in sport was recognised with the GP Birla Fellowship for Women Leaders, awarded to women changemakers shaping India's future.

"Freediving isn't just about me going deeper -- it's about opening the path for others," she said.

A former corporate lawyer, Archana trained for a month in Amed, Bali, ahead of the competition, reuniting with her first coach Shubham Pandey, who introduced her to freediving two years ago.

She credited his guidance, along with support from Australian freediver Brennan Hatton, coaches Sergei Busargin and Kaizen Freediving, Sophie from SuperHome, and the Apnea Bali team, for her success.

Archana was selected by national record holder Luciana to serve as an AIDA judge, marking another first for India.

"It's an honour to represent my country in this role," she said.

With her achievements in both competition and leadership, Archana is not only breaking records but also building India's freediving ecosystem -- taking the sport to new depths, one breath at a time.

