APL can be bridge to my Olympic dream, says Indian ace archer Deepika Kumari

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) India’s top archer and former world No.1 Deepika Kumari has called the upcoming Archery Premier League (APL) a historic milestone for Indian archery. She emphasises that the professional franchise-based league will enable her to compete alongside the world’s best, playing a crucial role in her quest for an Olympic medal at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Recurve archer Deepika, potentially making her fifth and final Olympic appearance in 2028, mentioned that the APL is the type of competition she requires to sharpen her skills for her “ultimate target.”

“For me, LA 2028 is the ultimate target. I have always dreamt of standing on the Olympic podium, and I believe the Archery Premier League can power my journey towards that dream. The league will replicate the kind of pressure and intensity we face at the Olympics—playing in front of packed audiences, every arrow carrying importance and competing against the world’s best. Learning to thrive in that environment will make me stronger for Los Angeles,” Deepika said.

Deepika, considered the icon of Indian archery, has led the sport for over ten years. From Jamshedpur to the global arena, she has achieved the No. 1 world ranking multiple times, earned numerous World Cup medals, and received prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri and the Arjuna Award. Her inspiring journey has motivated many young athletes to pursue archery, positioning her as a top medal contender for India in the upcoming Olympics.

Deepika mentioned that competing with international stars, such as American legend and multiple-time Olympic medallist Brady Ellison, will offer invaluable learning experiences.

“When the Indian and international archers share the same team, we exchange training methods, strategies and mindsets. That is how standards rise. I am excited to see how we push each other, which will help in lifting the level of Indian archery,” she added.

Deepika highlighted that, apart from her personal goals, the APL will transform opportunities for grassroots talent.

“Archery is an expensive sport. Many children in villages with great talent cannot afford equipment or academies. With big companies investing in the league and with CSR funds reaching the right places, we can break that barrier. This league will not only give youngsters visibility but also real opportunities to pursue archery as a career,” said Deepika.

She also underlined the importance of creating visibility for the sport in India. “Archery has such a rich history in our culture, but very few people truly understand it. Through television, advertising and social media, the league can capture attention and make archery a sport that inspires the next generation. The more people know about us, the more children will dream of becoming archers,” she remarked.

The APL, scheduled for launch on October 2nd, will showcase top Indian and international archers competing in a franchise format that integrates recurve and compound events. Aimed at bringing fans closer to the action, the league features innovative rules and a quick-paced structure, enhancing the sport's appeal for spectators in stadiums and even those watching from home.

For Deepika, this new beginning is more about belief than competition. “The APL could be the bridge between where we are today and where we want to be at the Olympics. It gives us the atmosphere, the challenges and the motivation to keep pushing forward,” she concluded.

The Archery Premier League is scheduled to take place during evening primetime from 2nd October 2 to 12 at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi.

--IANS

vi/