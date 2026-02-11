Anvitha takes over lead from Tvesa in WPGT in Pune

Pune, Feb 11 (IANS) A day after bringing in a bogey free card, Tvesa Malik endured a rocky outing in the second round of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Oxford Golf Resort. She shot 2-over 74 and slipped from the top spot to second behind Anvitha Narender (72).

Anvitha, who shot 71 in the first round added even par 72 in the second, moved to the top with one more round to go.

Riya Jadon rose to third place with a steady 72 that included three birdies against three bogeys, while Nayanika Sanga (71), who carded three birdies in the firsts seven holes, cooled off with just one more bogey.

Anvitha opened the round with a bogey but birdies on ninth and the 11th helped her recover before she dropped a shot on the 12th. A birdie on the 16tth and a bogey on the 17th saw her finish at even par.

Tvesa had three birdies, but she also gave back three bogeys and a double bogey in her card of 74.

Three players Ketaki Sood (71), Shagun Narain 74) and amateur Priya Kumari (75) were tied for the fifth place at 3-over 147.

Mannat Brar, one of the three players to shoot under par on the second day, and Ridhima Dilawari (73) were tied for eighth place.

Last year’s Hero Order of Merit winner, Vani Kapoor (73), Khushi Khanijau (75), amateur Aradhana Manikandan (75), Karishma Govind (75), Durga Nittur (75) and Ananya Garg (76) were tied for the tenth place.

Durga Nittur, meanwhile, landed the first hole in one of the season as she holed out on the Par-3 14th from 140 yards.

The cut fell at 154, and 24 pros and 4 amateurs made it to the final round.

