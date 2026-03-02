Anush Agarwalla makes impressive international debut at Belgium Dressage Events

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla made an impressive international debut at the prestigious Belgium Dressage Events with Floriana, delivering composed and competitive performances as he began his qualification journey toward the upcoming Asian Games.

Competing against an accomplished international field, Anush first entered the arena on February 28 with his 8-year-old straight horse, Floriana. Starting 14th in the order, he delivered a confident performance to secure an impressive 68.85%, finishing 4th overall. The score reflected harmony, precision, and maturity in the partnership despite it being his first outing.

He returned on March 1, riding his 10-year-old gelding, Flynn, where he started 5th and delivered an even stronger performance, earning an impressive individual score of 70.3%. Crossing the 70% mark in his debut series underlined both consistency and composure under pressure.

The Belgium Dressage Events form a crucial part of Anush’s Asian Games qualification campaign, with two more qualification opportunities remaining in the lead-up to the continental showpiece, his team informed in a statement on Monday.

Speaking about his debut, Anush said: “Making my international debut here in Belgium with Floriana has been a proud and defining moment for me. The level of competition is extremely high, and it pushes you to be sharper in every movement and transition. I’m very pleased with how Floriana and Flynn responded — they were focused, expressive, and gave me their full trust in the arena. We are building toward something bigger with the Asian Games in mind, and this is an important step in that journey.”

The series also featured fellow Indian rider Shruti Vora, with Anush delivering a higher score in the same leg of the competition. On February 28, Shruti finished 14th in the standings, rising on Magnanimous with an aggregate 65.44%.

With two qualification events still ahead, Anush’s steady start at the Belgium Dressage Events signals strong momentum. As he continues to refine his performances on the European circuit, the young equestrian remains firmly focused on earning his place and representing India on one of Asia’s biggest sporting stages.

Both Shruti Vora and Anush Agarwalla are hoping to qualify for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, as India will be hoping to retain the gold medals won in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, which were delayed by a year and held in 2023.

