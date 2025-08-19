Another injury setback for Villarreal striker Moreno

Madrid, Aug 19 (IANS) Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno has suffered another injury setback in a career that has been badly affected by physical problems in recent seasons.

The 33-year-old started his side's opening day win at home to Oviedo on Saturday evening, but the former Spain international had to leave the pitch after just two minutes of the second half with a hamstring injury in his left leg, as per Xinhua.

The striker is likely to be out of action for between four and six weeks, but given Moreno's injury history, it is likely to be closer to six weeks on the sidelines.

"I don't want to predict much, but you can't imagine how frustrating it is to not be able to have continuity, when you are doing all that is in my hands to try and be fit."

"I will carry on looking for the best way to be here and to play. I will keep on working because I have a marvellous family who are always at my side and a lot of people who want me to be fit and who try and keep my morale up," wrote Moreno on Instagram.

Moreno has suffered both hamstring and calf injuries in the past three years, missing 14 matches last season, 20 in the 2023-2024 campaign and 18 the previous year, which have limited his appearances for Villarreal and effectively ended his international career.

Villarreal began their 2025/25 La Liga campaign in solid fashion after having defeated Real Oviedo 2-0 in their opening game of the season, with the newly promoted side hvaing been reduced to 10 men early on.

They now turn their attention to facing Girona FC on home turf at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

--IANS

aaa/