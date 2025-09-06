Annika Chendira the pick among winners at second leg of US Kids Golf India

Gurgaon, Sep 6 (IANS) Annika Chendira was once again the pick of the players in the second leg of the US Kids Golf India local Tour for 2025. Annika, who shot a 3-under 69 to win the first leg, shot even par 72 in the second leg at the Classic Golf and Country Club. She won by one shot over another talented young star, Aanya Dandriyal, who gave the winner a tough fight.

In the first leg, Aanya had lost by two shots, but in the second, she was just one behind.

A total of nine players were repeat winners, four among boys and five among girls. All the girls' winners in the first leg repeated their success, showing a great degree of consistency in testing conditions.

In what was one of the most interesting contests, Annika edged past Aanya. Annika had a roller-coaster of a round with four birdies and an eagle – it was the second straight day she had an eagle. But she also had a string of five bogeys between the eighth and the 12th for a 72.

Aanya had two birdies and an eagle against five bogeys for a 73.

Upraj Singh Mehdiratta showed the biggest improvement as he improved on his first day’s winning score by as many as nine shots while picking a second win.

The repeat winners in the boys section were Keeon Aggarwal (Boys 7), Kabir Kanwar (Boys 9), Upraj Singh Mehdiratta (Boys 10), and Drona Singh Dhull (Boys 11).

Among the girls, each of the first day’s winners, Tashi Jain (Girls 8), Aaradhya Bhatnagar (Girls 9-10), Annika Chendira (Girls 11-12), Shubhika Sachdeva (Girls 13-14), and Verushka Shah (Girls 15-18) were once again at the top.

Boys 7: Keeon Aggarwal (43) over 9 holes;

Boys 8: Shivraj Singh (45) over 9 holes;

Boys 9: Kabir Kanwar (87);

Boys 10: Upraj Singh Mehdiratta (80);

Boys: 11: Drona Singh Dhull (76);

Boys 12: Rayirth Jain (80);

Boys 13-14: Siddhak Handa (UK) (78);

Girls 8: Tashi Jain (38) over 9 holes;

Girls 9-10: Aaradhya Bhatnagar (77)

Girls 11-12: Annika Chendira (72);

Girls 13-14: Shubhika Sachdeva (85);

Girls 15-18: Verushka Shah (81)

--IANS

bsk/