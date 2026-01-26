Anisimova enters maiden Aus Open QF, Rybakina prevails

Melbourne, Jan 26 (IANS) Amanda Anisimova defeated China’s Wang Xinyu 7-6(4) 6-4 at John Cain Arena to advance to her third consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal and booked a last-eight clash against fellow American, No. 6 seed Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open on Monday.

Last year’s Wimbledon and US Open finalist, Anisimova is yet to drop a set at the season’s first Grand Slam. Her quarterfinal opponent, Pegula, who ended Madison Keys’ title defence in the Rd-16 clash, leads their head-to-head series 3-0, and both Americans are looking to make a maiden AO semifinal appearance.

The opening set was fiercely contested, culminating in a gripping tiebreak. Both players traded momentum in punishing baseline exchanges, including a memorable 17-shot rally won by Wang, but Anisimova’s serving proved the difference. The fourth seed repeatedly found pace and precision at key moments, using powerful deliveries and sharp shot-making to clinch the breaker 7–4, capped by a deft backhand drop shot and a clean passing-shot winner.

Wang continued to apply pressure in the second set with heavy groundstrokes and relentless defence, yet Anisimova remained tactically assured from the baseline. Serving for the match for a second time, the American showed no signs of tension, holding to love with two emphatic aces to seal the win.

Despite Wang’s resilience and fighting spirit, Anisimova’s aggression, serving dominance, and composure under pressure carried her through, booking her place in the final eight after a hard-fought straight-sets victory.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, currently ranked World No. 5, defeated Elise Mertens 6-1, 6-3 at the Margaret Court Arena in an hour and 17 minutes, wrapping up the game quickly.

The Kazakh produced a commanding performance and dominated the opening set with emphatic serving and relentless power from the baseline, conceding just one game as she closed the set with authority.

Mertens fought harder in the second set, engaging Rybakina in extended baseline exchanges, but the Kazakh’s pressure never relented. Key serving errors from Mertens allowed Rybakina to seize control, and a flurry of blistering forehand winners sealed the decisive break. Clinical on the big points, Rybakina completed a comprehensive straight-sets victory to move confidently into the final eight.

She will face either World No. 2 Iga Swiatek or Maddison Inglis in the quarterfinals.

