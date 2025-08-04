Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Young Indians script gritty comeback to silence doubters in England

London, Aug 4 (IANS) The proof that heart and hunger can trump experience in a contest was reinforced in the form of Shubman Gill’s spirited young Indian side, which defied expectations in English conditions to draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2 with a thrilling six-run win in the fifth and final Test at The Oval here.

Before the start of the series, many pundits had predicted a 1-4 defeat for India, citing the absence of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R. Ashwin, and a seam-friendly English summer.

Yet, under first-time Test captain Gill, a fearless bunch of youngsters rose to the occasion, fought fire with fire, and delivered a result that few had dared to imagine.

There were moments of heartbreak along the way, as injuries forced key players like Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy to withdraw from the series. But the visitors never backed down. Their fierce attitude, especially from a raw pace attack powered by Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep, drew admiration even from a partisan English crowd at The Oval.

India’s youngsters matched the hosts punch for punch. In the absence of experience, grit and belief became India’s calling cards.

Gill, still only 24, was scrutinised for his tactical decisions, particularly during England’s fast-scoring middle sessions. However, his calm temperament, willingness to trust his bowlers, and refusal to panic in crunch moments proved decisive.

A 2-2 result marks a landmark achievement for Indian cricket’s Next-Gen brigade. Most importantly, it sends a strong message that even without marquee names, India have the bench strength to remain a formidable force overseas — thanks to the efforts of brave, talented players who are unfazed by the huge expectations they always have to shoulder while playing for the country.

With Gill at the helm of a young and fearless bunch of cricketers, India's future in Test cricket looks bright, and the next generation of its stars may well have descended on the world stage.

