Anderson Peters ruled out of Neeraj Chopra Classic with ankle injury

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Two-time world champion Grenada's Anderson Peters has been ruled out of the Neeraj Chopra Classic, a World Athletics category A javelin event, due to an ankle injury, organisers said on Tuesday.

Poland’s Cyprian Mrzyglod, ranked 16 in the world, has been named as Peters' replacement in the final lineup of the one-day competition, classified as a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet, slated to take place at the Sri Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru.

"Anderson Peters has been ruled out of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 due to an ankle injury sustained during his last competition. Poland’s Cyprian Mrzygłód has been named as his replacement in the final lineup," organisers posted on X.

Peters, known for his explosive throws beyond 90m, a personal best of 93.07m, has two world titles to his name, which he won in 2019 and 2022. He is also a reigning Pan American Games gold medallist. The 27-year-old thrower is the biggest name to miss out on the competition.

Peters is a second athlete who has been ruled out of the competition due to injury. Earlier, India's Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena ruled out of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 due to an ankle injury, with fellow Indian javelin thrower Yash Vir Singh replacing him in the final entry list for the athletics meet.

Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra will headline the competition named in his honour. The Neeraj Chopra Classic is being co-organised by Neeraj himself in collaboration with JSW Sports, the Athletics Federation of India and World Athletics.

The competition features 2016 Olympics gold medallist Thomas Rohler are among the top stars participating in a one-day javelin throw meet in Bengaluru.

The NC Classic 2025 will serve as a crucial qualification event for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, though Neeraj, the reigning world champion, has already secured his spot.

