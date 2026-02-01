Anahat Singh reaches final of Squash on Fire in Washington

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) India's teenage star Anahat Singh reached her maiden final of a PSA Bronze-level event at the Squash on Fire Open in Washington with a 3-1 victory over Sabrina Sobhy of the US.

The Indian World No. 31 stunned the American World No. 23 11-9, 11-3, 9-11, 11-5 in the semifinals, and will meet top seed and World No. 10 Georgina Kennedy of England for the title. The player from New Delhi is the seventh seed in this event.

Earlier, Anahat fought back from 2-0 down to beat No. 2 seed Sana Ibrahim and reached the semifinals of the Squash on Fire Open on Saturday.

The Indian world No. 31 and seventh seed fought her way back into the contest, overturning a 6-5 deficit in both the third and fourth games, to edge out the Egyptian world No. 17 8-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 in the PSA Bronze-level event.

Anahat, 17, has already made a name for herself on the PSA Tour this season, most notably reaching the semi-finals of the Silver-level Canadian Women’s Open in October, climbing up inside the world’s top 30 soon afterwards.

Anahat has been in great form for the last couple of months, finishing runner-up in the British Junior Open, helping the Indian team to a historic victory in the first-ever Squash World Cup, and winning the title in the Daly College Cup PSA event in Indore.

Indian top seed Anahat Singh lost in four close games in the women’s Under-19 final at the prestigious British Junior Open squash, held at the University of Birmingham.

Anahat, ranked 29th in the world, was defeated in the final by French second seed Lauren Baltayan with scores of 9-11, 11-7, 3-11, 9-11. She was competing in her ninth BJO final across different age groups.

She advanced to her first women’s under-19 final at the prestigious squash tournament, winning her semifinal match 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 over Egypt’s Malika El Karaksy (3/4) in just 28 minutes.

