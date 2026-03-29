Anahat has the potential to make it to the top 10 in rankings: Joshna Chinappa

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Been there, done that -- Joshna Chinappa can quite relate to India's teen squash queen Anahat Singh, who, just like her, found early success and has now made it to the top echelons of the sport.

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Joshna became the youngest National Champion at age 14 and has so far won two World Championship gold medals in doubles (2022, 2024), a gold medal each in the World Cup and Commonwealth Games (doubles) and medals at the Asian Games and Asian Championships in the last two decades.

Anahat started at the same age and at the age of 18, has won 16 titles, gold medals in the World Cup and Asian Championships and medals at Asian and Commonwealth Games. She is currently ranked in the top 20 in world rankings and is expected to be a medal contender when squash makes its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028.

Having witnessed Anahat's meteoric rise, Joshna feels the prodigy from Delhi can tread the path opened by the likes of Indian women's squash legends like Bhuveneshwari Kumari, Dipika Pallikal and herself and reach the top 10 in the world soon.

Joshna talked about her career, plans for LA28 and the Indian squash scene in an exclusive interview facilitated by Asics India, with which she is associated since the COVID times. Excerpst:

IANS: How do you analyse the current squash scene in the country?

Joshna: I think it's on the upward, you know. I think all these guys are playing really well. They are beating some of the top players in the world. They are winning big championships. And of course we have the Asian Games, which we are a very strong contender to win gold at. So I think it's just exciting times for squash right now.

IANS: Women's squash has undergone changes and nowadays we don't have dominant stars like Heather McKay, Michelle Martin or Nicol David. Do you think the game has become more competitive?

Joshna: Absolutely, I think the way the Egyptians are playing and dominating the sport, and you have many other countries like US, Belgium, England, Malaysia all having such strong players coming out of there. Definitely the competition has gone up a lot.

IANS) Two years from now, squash will be making its Olympics debut in LA. Is it one of the events you are aiming for now before retirement?

Joshna: Well, right now I am just aiming for the Asian Games. And let's see, I want to make the Indian team for that.

IANS) What do you think squash will have to do to secure a place in the next Olympics after LA-28?

Joshna: I mean, let's see, right now it's going to happen in LA '28, and it's such a fantastic sport. I am sure they are going to showcase it as beautifully as it actually is. And I am sure it will be there in the Olympics for a long time.

IANS: How difficult is it now being part of the training-tournaments-travel routine compared to when you did it in your career?

Joshna: I mean when you are younger it's easier to bounce from one city to another. And as you get older it does get a little tiring, the travelling and packing bags, staying out of suitcase, being in one hotel room every other day. But now it's a little bit more relaxed. Relaxed in the sense that I choose my tournaments a lot carefully. I play once every 4-5 weeks, it's not like every week that I go before. And yeah, I am getting a bit of playing competitive still, but still also having a normal life as well.

IANS: How do you see Anahat's growth as a player? Like you, she also started at a young age and is now in the top 20 in the world.

Joshna: Yeah, I think her growth has been fantastic. You know, in such a short time she has accomplished quite a bit. And to be top 20 in the world is amazing at age 18. And I am sure she will break into the top 10 soon.

--IANS

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