'Amorim cannot put round pegs in square holes’: Danny Murphy

"Amorim cannot put round pegs in square holes. You have got to have players who understand their role. If you are a holding midfielder in that role you have got to be able to track runners and spot dangers.

"The manager has to take responsibility, but in terms of just blaming the system? No. Palace play it well,” said Murphy on BBC Match of the Day.

After having finished 15th in the 2024-25 Premier League season, United have once again gotten off to a stuttering start in the new campaign. After having already been eliminated from the second round of the Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town, the Red Devils have only won one of their four league games this season .

Despite the 0-3 defeat, Amorim remained adamant that he will not change his footballing philosophy.

"I understand and accept it is not a record you should have at Manchester United. There are a lot of things, you have no idea what happened during these months but I am not going to change. When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man,” said Amorim in the post-game interview.

