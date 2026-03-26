Amelia Kerr, Jacob Duffy take top honours at New Zealand Cricket Awards

Wellington, March 26 (IANS) New Zealand women’s captain Amelia Kerr and men’s fast bowler Jacob Duffy took the top honours at the 2026 New Zealand Cricket Awards on Thursday. While Amelia won an unprecedented fourth straight Debbie Hockley Medal, Duffy claimed the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal.

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Amelia led her side to a third straight Super Smash crown and topped New Zealand’s T20I run charts with 354 runs at an average of 70, also finishing second in wickets. She was also named Women’s T20I Player of the Year.

“Quite simply, we’re talking about a dominant force in every facet of the game, and one of the most influential players in women’s cricket history,” said Debbie as she presented the medal to Amelia.

Duffy, 31, had a prolific time in Tests, taking 25 wickets at an average of 16, including three five-wicket hauls in four matches. His marathon spells against the West Indies highlighted his durability, and he also collected the Test Player of the Year and Winsor Cup for first-class bowling.

“Jacob’s durability, consistency, and ability to take wickets in pressure moments made him the most complete bowling performer of the season,” said Sir Richard Hadlee.

Among other winners, Tim Seifert was named Men’s T20I Player of the Year after scoring 739 runs at a strike rate of 154, while Daryl Mitchell took the ODI award for making 692 runs at an average of 138, rising to world number one ranking in the format. Brooke Halliday won the women’s ODI award for making 391 runs at an average of 71.

Henry Nicholls dominated the domestic scene, sweeping the Redpath Cup and Men’s Domestic Player of the Year awards, while Jess Kerr claimed three women’s domestic honours - the Women’s Domestic Player of the Year, Super Smash Women’s Player of the Year, and Phyl Blackler Cup for women’s domestic bowling.

Katene Clarke was named Super Smash Men’s Player of the Year, and Kate Anderson won the Ruth Martin Cup for women’s batting. Chris Gaffaney was named Umpire of the Year after another outstanding season on the ICC Elite Panel, including appointments to the Ashes and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England.

Veteran administrator and former New Zealand player Martin Snedden received the Bert Sutcliffe Medal for his outstanding services to cricket. NZC Chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon said, “It’s widely agreed the time, energy, and passion Martin’s provided, as well as the scope of his influence, places him in a very small club of those who have made the greatest single contribution to cricket in New Zealand.”

Jeremy Coney and Haidee Tiffen were inducted into the Hall of Fame, while tributes were paid to retiring players Doug Bracewell, Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Mikaela Franks and Felicity Robertson. The evening also celebrated two historic international milestone - Suzie Bates becoming the first woman to play 350 international games, while Sophie Devine played her 300th international game and is only the seventh woman to achieve this feat.

--IANS

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