'Amazing to see his growth as a leader': Jayawardene praises Hardik ahead of IPL 2026 opener

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene praised captain Hardik Pandya for his development in leadership skills ahead of the team's opening match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

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“The first time I met Hardik was in 2017. Young, raw talent with a lot of energy, and that is something I have admired in Hardik. Even today, with that energy to play the game, he is something special. He is quite passionate about the game of cricket and talks a lot about it. I have been with MI for eight years, and it is amazing to see his growth when it comes to leadership, maturity on the field, and how he has evolved, probably one of the best all-rounders in white-ball cricket,” Jayawardene said in a statement released on the Mumbai Indians website.

He further also opined on Hardik doing things differently that sets him apart from the rest, “When he started out, we had to pull him back a little because he was like a power house on the move…with the bat, ball, and on the field. The younger Hardik’s work ethic was brilliant back then.”

Reflecting on the challenges Pandya faced due to injuries and workload during his ten-year-long career, Mahela said, “The injuries that he later had took a toll on his body, as he was also playing test cricket. A lot of workload management had to happen. Now he understands this, and we have a structured way of handling his workload. Managing a player once they get to that important stage in their career is important."

"His skill work and work ethic are brilliant even today…the training bit, working on his fitness during the season and off it too. It is good to see how he has evolved as a person and player,” he added.

Looking ahead to the season opener, Mahela spoke about the challenge of selecting the ideal playing XI and the importance of squad depth.

“It is a healthy headache to have so many good options. We play different oppositions, conditions…Once we play in Mumbai, then we have 2 back-to-back away matches. We will need those options; squad depth is something that is very important for various reasons. It could be for injuries or different conditions… that is something that we always constantly think about.

“Having experience on the bench helps. Sometimes it is tough that we have amazing players sitting out, but that is what it is. That is part and parcel of franchise cricket. It is our job to create an atmosphere where everyone is happy, and everyone plays for that one goal, which is for the team,” he concluded.

Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Hardik, made a strong comeback in the last season and secured their spot in the playoffs. Their campaign ended after the team lost to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifiers two. The five-time champions have not won a single trophy since 2020, and they would like to end their quest in the upcoming season.

--IANS

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