Amateur Riders’ Club concludes showjumping and dressage competitions

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) The Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) on Friday successfully concluded its showjumping and dressage competitions this week, bringing together some of Mumbai’s most promising young riders - including Zahan Setalvad, a multiple-time National Equestrian Championship Grand Prix winner and stalwart of ARC.

The Mumbai leg follows a highly successful series of events at premier venues across India, including CEC Chennai, the Lawrence School at Lovedale, AVS Tezpur, RERS Pondicherry, PPS Nabha, Equine Dreams Coimbatore, Sagar Academy, Mayo College Ajmer, and Tollygunge, Kolkata.

Judged by Col. Sunil Shivdas, a 4 Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) judge, the competition highlighted ARC’s commitment to excellence. Col. Shivdas is widely respected as one of India’s most qualified dressage judges, a national champion, seasoned international competitor, and dedicated instructor.

Day 1 - Showjumping 70 to 80 CMS & Dressage

Results Showjumping 80 CMS (Children I Category) – Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name)

1. Shaurya Agarwal (Knighthood)

Results Showjumping 80 CMS (Open Category) – Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name)

1. Aariana (Visionist)

2. Namrata Purohit (Alasdair)

3. Shaan Bharwani (Wildfire)

Results Dressage Children II (Open Category) – Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name)

1. Shlok Agarwal (Boeing Boeing)

Day 2 - Showjumping 70 to 80CMS and Dressage

Results Dressage (Children I Category) – Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name)

1. Taarini Lodha (Belvedere)

2. Stasya Pandya (Jisamer)

3. Aariana Mehta (Boeing Boeing)

Day 3 - Showjumping 90CMS, 1.0M & 1.15M

Results Showjumping 90CMS (Children I Category) – Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name)

1. Stasya Pandya (Jisamer)

2. Aariana Mehta (Visionist)

3. (Joint winners)- Shaan Bharwani (Wildfire) and Rhea Batura (Visionist)

Results Showjumping 90CMS (Open Category) – Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name)

1. Arya Chandorkar (Grace DZ)

2. Riditraj Deora (Adonis)

3. Paraj Shah (Nicki)

Results Showjumping 1.0M (Junior Category) – Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name)

1. Arya Chandorkar (Grace DZ)

Results Showjumping 1.15M (Open Category) – Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name)

1. Yashwardhan Thakur (Adheera)

2. Zahan Setalvad (Dalio)

In the Horse Inspection, “Dalio,” presented by Zahan Setalvad, received the Best Presented Horse award.

Milan Luthria, Equitation Chairman at Amateur Riders’ Club, said, “The ARC provides world class facilities to riders from all over Maharashtra. We arrange several national and international events at our world class facility at the Mahalaxmi race course.

“Having an acclaimed judge like Col. Shivdas and hosting the Dream Alliance which combines results of competitions for youngsters from 12 centres across the length and breath of India is a golden opportunity for young talent to get exposure and experience.”

--IANS

ab/