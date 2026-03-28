‘All I’ve been thinking about is March 31’: Ryan Williams looks forward to India debut vs Hong Kong

Kochi, March 28 (IANS) India’s national football team will see a historic addition on March 31, when Ryan Williams is expected to make his debut in the Blue Tigers jersey against Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

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The 32-year-old midfielder, born in Perth, Australia, received FIFA clearance in November 2025 to represent India, a decision that marked the culmination of a long and complex eligibility process.

“Since we got the clearance, all I’ve been thinking about is March 31,” Williams said, reflecting on the months of anticipation. He missed India’s previous fixture against Bangladesh on November 18, 2025, despite travelling to Dhaka and training with the squad, because the FIFA approval arrived too late.

“You always try and look at the silver lining,” he said. “Although I couldn’t be part of that game, at least now I may get to make my debut in the blue jersey, and in front of our fans. It’s not like the orange isn’t good. But the blue is very significant.. and in Kerala, one of the homes of football in India, that’s even more special.”

Williams’ journey to the Indian national team was far from straightforward. The process involved extensive regulatory scrutiny and documentation, obtaining an Indian passport, and securing FIFA’s approval to change his association from Football Australia to the All India Football Federation. “A big sense of relief,” he recalled. “To finally get it all over the line and be here feels really, really special.”

Despite scepticism from some quarters, Williams remained resolute. “A lot of people told me this is not possible,” he said. “Me being a bit stubborn, I didn’t really take much notice.”

Williams brings a wealth of international experience, having played in Australia and England for clubs including Portsmouth, Fulham, Oxford United, Barnsley, Rotherham United, and Perth Glory. He also represented Australia in a friendly against the Republic of Korea and featured for the Socceroos U23s and U20s before joining Bengaluru FC in 2023.

For Williams, the debut represents more than a personal milestone—it is a family legacy. “It’s a full-circle moment,” he said. “For my grandfather to have played in the Santosh Trophy, and now for his grandson to come back and be part of the Indian national team, it’s something really special. It’s something my family is very proud of.”

While stepping into a new national setup can be daunting, Williams said the welcoming environment eased his transition. “They’ve been really welcoming. I can’t be more thankful,” he said. “This is my second camp, and I admit I’ve come in a lot more comfortable than the last one because I’ve become more familiar. Everyone in the camp is very humble, very nice. We’re always happy and smiling.”

The midfielder has also noticed the surge in public attention since obtaining Indian citizenship. “It’s been a bit overwhelming,” he said. “I’m not really one for the limelight. But I haven’t had a single bad message, it’s all been words of pride.”

Williams hopes his journey inspires others. “The long-term goal for me is to hopefully encourage other (players of Indian origin) to do the same thing. No matter what people tell you, it is possible. You can come here, you can make a difference.”

For now, his focus is entirely on March 31. “I’ve been preparing mentally for this game for a long time,” he said. When he steps onto the pitch, it will mark the end of a journey spanning continents and uncertainty, and the beginning of a new chapter in India’s treasured blue jersey.

--IANS

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