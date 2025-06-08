Alisson backs Ancelotti, says changes will take time

Sao Paulo, June 8 (IANS) Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker has said that the influence of new manager Carlo Ancelotti may not be fully apparent until the FIFA World Cup next year.

Ancelotti, who was appointed last month, took charge of his first match on Thursday as Brazil was held to a goalless draw by Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier in Guayaquil.

Alisson said Ancelotti was already making his mark within the squad but cautioned that the long-term effects of the Italian's management would take time to materialise, reports Xinhua.

"We know that football is a process and we can't expect all the problems to be resolved overnight," the Liverpool player told a news conference in Sao Paulo, where the team is training ahead of next Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay at Corinthians Arena.

Alisson said the former Real Madrid boss had already brought greater defensive cohesion and a relaxed atmosphere in the dressing room.

He added the 65-year-old's winning mentality was noticeable in training sessions and team meetings.

"Ancelotti contributes in a lot of ways, it's evident just by his presence," he said. "He's a manager with a long history in football and he carries that wherever he goes. It's no different with the national team."

Meanwhile, Alisson raised the prospect of returning to his homeland to play for former club Internacional when his Liverpool contract expires in 2027.

"My immediate goal is to be very focused on the present, especially with the World Cup approaching," the 32-year-old said. "I've spoken with some players who have already gone through the process of returning to Brazil and some had positive experiences while others didn't."

Currently, Brazil sits fourth in the South American qualifying group, with three matches remaining. The team is keen to secure a strong finish as they gear up for the global tournament next year.

