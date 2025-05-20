Alexis Mac Allister ruled out of Liverpool's final Premier League fixture

Brighton and Hove, May 20 (IANS) Liverpool boss Arne Slot has said that Alexis Mac Allister will not feature in club's final game of the season this weekend due to injury.

The midfielder was absent from the champions’ squad for the Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night, while he was restricted to substitute appearances in the recent encounters with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Slot detailed in his post-match press conference at Amex Stadium how Mac Allister is being afforded rest to overcome a fitness issue in order to be ready for the start of 2025-26 and, therefore, will not figure against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"Alexis will not play for us this season anymore. He needs rest at this moment in time to recover completely and to be ready for the start of next season, but it will be no problem for him to be back next season.

"I think he played throughout the last part of the season with the Argentinian mentality he has. Never gives up, no matter what he feels, but it is not smart to play a player that has, not a big injury but something to take a risk with," said Liverpool.

Earlier, Mac Allister was named Premier League Player of the Month for April, winning the award for the first time.

He scored twice and registered one assist in five matches for Liverpool last month, helping the club seal their second Premier League title.

Liverpool's final away game of the 2024-25 season ended in a 3-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night.

During the match, Liverpool achieved a first in club history as Arne Slot’s team are now the only Reds side ever to have scored in every one of their away games across a single league campaign.

A run that started on the opening day of 2024-25 with a 2-0 win at Ipswich Town was completed at Amex Stadium with the champions’ final fixture on the road this season, where Harvey Elliott was the player to provide the record-setting strike.

Along the way, Slot’s men totalled 44 goals from their 19 away matches in the Premier League.

--IANS

bc/