Alessia Russo pens long term deal with Arsenal

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Alessia Russo has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal after helping Arsenal Women win their second UEFA Champions League title the previous season.

Alessia joined Arsenal in July 2023 and has since scored 36 goals in 72 appearances for the club, helping them to win the League Cup in 2024 and the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2025.

“Arsenal feels like home,” said Alessia. “This is such a special club and it has felt that way to me from the moment I joined two years ago. Playing for Arsenal is an honour and has pushed me to develop and grow as a player, and I feel empowered with this badge on my chest.

“I’m so proud of everything we’ve achieved together as a club, with our supporters driving us forward. But I’m still so hungry for more success, and I know that’s shared by everyone here at the club. I can’t wait to get started this season, starting with this Saturday at Emirates Stadium,” she added.

Now 26, Alessia has broken her personal scoring records in each of her two seasons with Arsenal so far. She scored 16 goals in 31 appearances in her first campaign at the club, before finding the net 20 times in 41 appearances last season. Alessia’s 12 goals in 21 league appearances in the 2024/25 season saw her win the Barclays Women’s Super League Golden Boot.

Alessia played an integral role in the historic Champions League triumph last season, scoring a decisive brace in the thrilling comeback victory over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, before finding the net again in the 5-3 aggregate semi-final defeat of eight-time winners Lyon.

Following a stellar 2024/25 campaign, Alessia was crowned Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year and was named in both the PFA and the UEFA Champions League Teams of the Year. She has also been nominated for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

At international level, Alessia played a key role in England’s successive UEFA Women’s European Championship title wins in 2022 and 2025, as well as the Lionesses' run to the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in 2023.

--IANS

aaa/bc