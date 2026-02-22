Alcaraz sinks Fils to lift Qatar Open trophy

Doha, Feb 22 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz swept past resurgent Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-1 in just 50 minutes to secure the Qatar Open trophy, just 20 days after becoming the youngest man in history to complete the Career Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

The title triumph marked Alcaraz’s ninth ATP 500 trophy, drawing him level with former World No. 1 Andy Murray for the fourth-highest tally in the category since its inception in 2009.

“I came this year hungry for more. I think after every tournament, we just have to set new goals. I’m just really happy and proud of everything I have done with my team on and off the court.

“It’s been a really strong start to the year. It wasn’t easy… I had to be strong mentally with my team. I’m just playing great tennis and I’m really happy about this week. This trophy means a lot to me," Alcaraz said.

From the outset, Alcaraz dictated terms, striking early and defending with breathtaking athleticism. Even after Fils raised his level and began trading blows from the baseline, the Spaniard repeatedly produced spectacular retrievals and clutch shotmaking to extend his winning streak to 12 matches, ATP reports.

Alcaraz has also extended his outdoor hard-court winning streak to 30 matches — a run that includes major triumphs at the Australian Open and US Open. By clinching the title in Doha — his 26th tour-level title. The Spaniard now boast a 292-65 record, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index.

With his run to a first tour-level final since winning the title in Tokyo in 2024, Fils jumped seven spots to No. 33 in the ATP Live Rankings. The former World No. 14 will next compete at the ATP 500 in Dubai, where he faces a rematch with Jiri Lehecka, whom the Frenchman beat in the Doha quarter-finals.

--IANS

bc/