Alana King strengthens case for 2026 Women’s T20 WC selection after three-fer against WI

Kingstown, March 21 (IANS) Leg-spinner Alana King has strengthened her case for inclusion in Australia’s squad for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup after marking her return to the format with a three-wicket haul against West Indies in St Vincent.

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Alana, playing her first T20I in nearly a year, took 3-14 in the opening match of the series to remind selectors of her quality. Competition among Australia’s spinners remains strong, with captain Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham also in contention. But Alana said she was realistic but hopeful about her chances of entering Australia’s squad.

"I'd love to (see four spinners), but I don't think that's going to be the case with the T20 World Cup. I think it's all going to be conditions-based and we'll wait and see, but any chance that I can get the ball in my hand, I'm absolutely stoked.

"I can only control what I can control and when given that opportunity, I'm glad that I can take it. Hopefully, I keep getting those opportunities and putting my hand up, but I'll focus on this series at the moment before we look forward to the World Cup," Alana was quoted as saying by ICC on Saturday.

The 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup is set to take place in England from June 12 to July 5. Six-time champions Australia is in Group A of the tournament alongside India, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Netherlands.

Alana’s T20I career has been a stop-start once since her debut in 2022. After a year as a regular, she was out of the side for almost two years before returning in early 2025, when she played five matches against England and New Zealand and took six wickets.

"I've said this before, but they (the selectors) have given me some feedback a few years ago when I took it to my stride and got some great exposure at the Perth Scorchers and they've helped me become a three-phase bowler.”

"So, no doubt the selectors know what I can do and I think the team knows what I can do. It's always nice to contribute to good wins and playing a real versatile role. I'm trying not to be just a middle-over(s) bowler, especially in T20s," she added.

--IANS

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