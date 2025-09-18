Akeal Hosein to lead five uncapped players squad for Nepal T20Is

Barbados, Sep 18 (IANS) West Indies have announced a 15-member squad featuring five uncapped players for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Nepal in Sharjah later this month.

With several senior names, including regular captain Shai Hope, rested, the team will be led by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who will captain the West Indies for the first time in any format.

The newcomers include top-order batter Ackeem Auguste, batting allrounder Navin Bidaisee, legspinner Zishan Motara, left-arm quick Ramon Simmonds, and wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo. Batter Karima Gore has also earned a call-up; he previously represented USA in eight T20Is but is yet to play for West Indies. Gore caught the selectors’ attention during CPL 2025, where he scored 219 runs in 11 matches for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Apart from Hosein, the squad features experienced campaigners such as Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Fabian Allen, alongside Obed McCoy. Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty and Shamar Springer add further depth to the squad as the selectors look to balance youth with experience.

Hosein, who has played more T20Is than any of his teammates, now takes on the leadership role as West Indies begin a fresh cycle of building towards future ICC events.

The upcoming series also reignites a growing rivalry. In April 2024, West Indies A toured Nepal for five T20s. Although the visitors won the series, the hosts pulled off two victories, showcasing their rapid progress in the format.

The series in Sharjah begins on September 27, followed by matches on September 29 and 30. It will be a chance for the uncapped players to make their mark at international level, while Nepal will look to repeat their giant-killing feats from last year.

West Indies squad: Akeal Hosein (capt), Fabian Allen, Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Navin Bidaisee, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Jason Holder, Amir Jangoo, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Zishan Motara, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer.

--IANS

hs/