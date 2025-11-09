Ajeetesh Sandhu finishes T-37 as Japan’s Asaji clinches Singapore Open

Singapore, Nov 9 (IANS) Yosuke Asaji became the first player from Japan to win the Moutai Singapore Open in nearly 50 years - after he beat Korea’s Jeunghun Wang on the first hole of a sudden-death play-off at the USD 2 million tournament.

Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu finished at T-37 with a total score of 9-under 279 for the tournament after a 70 (-2) in the fourth round on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Asaji made a birdie putt from six feet in the play-off, on the par-five 18th on the New Course at Singapore Island Country Club, after Wang found water with his second and ended with a six.

Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan (66) and Korean Soomin Lee (69) tied for third, one shot back, in the penultimate event of the season on The International Series – the set of upper-tier events on the Asian Tour that offer a pathway to the LIV Golf League.

It came after a dramatic finish in regulation play when Asaji, playing in the penultimate group, brilliantly made a difficult left to right breaking birdie putt from 10 feet on the last to set the mark in the clubhouse on 19-under. He carded a five-under-par 67.

Soon after, Wang, playing in the final group, faced an almost identical putt and remarkably also drained it for a 68, to force the play-off. The win means Asaji has moved to fifth on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, and second on The International Series Rankings.

His victory will come as no surprise to many, as his game has been in the ascendancy this year. In May, he claimed The Crowns tournament, which is one of the biggest events in Japan, and he tied second in the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus two weeks ago.

“I am so, so happy. Today I was able to read the lines on the greens well, it was perfect,” said the 32-year-old, who hit a fine wedge in close on the play-off hole. I think the putt for par on 15 was the most important one. This win means so much to me. It is my first win overseas – something I have always dreamed of.”

He started the day one off the pace and enjoyed an incredible start by making five birdies in succession from the second, which saw him seize the lead. But after 11 holes, he was tied with Rattanon – who made six straight birdies from the sixth – and Korean Soomin Lee on 18 under.

However, a birdie on 12 saw Asaji move one ahead before he made a career putt to stay in front on the 15th, crucially holing a par putt from 10 feet.

He missed a putt from a similar length for par on the ensuing hole but that was shortly after Rattanon bogeyed the 17th, meaning Asaji led by one with two to play from Rattanon, Lee and Wang.

Rattanon then got back into contention by making a birdie on the last to draw level with Asaji. With Wang making a birdie on 17 to catch them both, it set the scene for that gripping finish on 18.

Asaji becomes the sixth golfer from Japan to raise the trophy, but the first since Kesahiko Uchida in 1976, when the event was also played at SICC. Wang was attempting to win for the first time in eight years but was heartened by his performance.

He said: “I finished strong on 17 and 18 and made a great putt on the last hole, so I’m really happy with how I played today — just a little disappointed about the play-off, but that’s okay. I actually knew before putting on 18 that I needed to make that one to get into the play-off, so when it dropped, I felt really confident and excited heading into the extra holes.

“Overall, I played really well this week. It just came down to a bit of bad luck in the play-off — I hit a great tee shot that landed on a downslope and ended up short, and then I caught the next shot slightly on the heel. But I’m happy with my game and just need a bit more luck next time.”

Korea’s Bio Kim fired a 70 to finish in solo fifth, four off the play-off. The Asian Tour heads to the Middle East in two weeks for the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers at Riyadh Golf Club.

The USD 5 million event is the most lucrative event of the season, the final date of the year on The International Series and the penultimate tournament on the Asian Tour.

--IANS

ab/