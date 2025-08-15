AIFF urges ISL clubs to release 13 players for national camp amidst Durand Cup duties

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has urged Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to release the players who have been selected for the ongoing national team camp in Bengaluru, with new head coach Khalid Jamil taking the reins of the side.

Jamil's first assignment with the Blue Tigers will be the CAFA Nations Cup, where India will face hosts Tajikistan (August 29), Iran (September 1), and Afghanistan (September 4) in Group B. In the October FIFA Window, India will play two crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying matches against Singapore (October 9 and 14).

The AIFF also thanked Jamshedpur FC for releasing Jamil, which they labelled as a ‘gesture of national interest’

“The Indian Senior Men's National Team began their camp from 15 to 25 August 2025 in Bengaluru for their maiden participation in the CAFA Nations Cup. The AIFF appreciates the cooperation of Jamshedpur FC for releasing Khalid Jamil despite an ongoing tournament - a gesture of National Interest. The AIFF urges all clubs to release National Team players for this crucial assignment, which also prepares the squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Singapore (away & home),” read the statement by the AIFF.

The football governing body also confirmed a list of 13 players from four clubs who have not yet been released by their respective clubs and urged the clubs to do so at the earliest. From Mohun Bagan SG, the players are Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Vishal Kaith. East Bengal has not released Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh, and Mahesh Singh Naorem. Jamshedpur FC has held back Manvir Singh and Albino Gomes, while NorthEast United FC has yet to release Jithin MS.

Meanwhile, the India U23 Men’s National Team began its training camp in Bengaluru on August 1 in preparation for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Qatar from September 3 to 9. As part of their build-up, the U23 side is set to travel to Kuala Lumpur on August 23 to play two friendly matches against the U23 Iraq National Team.

The AIFF has urged cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure full player participation, as 10 players have not yet reported to the U23 Men’s National Team camp. From Jamshedpur FC, Mohammed Sanan K and Nikhil Barla are yet to report.

Mohun Bagan SG has not released Dippendu Biswas, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Priyansh Dubey, and Tekcham Abhishek Singh. From NorthEast United FC, Macarton Louis Nickson, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Huidrom Thoi Singh, and Dipesh Chauhan have also not joined the camp.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/