AIFF Technical Committee recommends Indian coach for senior women’s national team

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Technical Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday recommended to the federation to appoint an Indian coach to manage the senior women’s national team, replacing Amelia Valverde. It also suggested that Renjith TA be appointed as the assistant coach of the senior men’s Indian football team.

Read More

The All India Football Federation’s Technical Committee met online on Tuesday to discuss the future of both the men’s and women’s national teams and thanked Amelia Valverde, who led the Indian women’s team as the head coach at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, while making its recommendations.

The meeting was chaired by IM Vijayan, along with members Harjinder Singh, Shabbir Ali, Victor Amalraj, Climax Lawrence, and Santosh Singh, who recommended that the Federation look at Indian coaches as possible options to take over as the head coach of the senior Indian women’s national team, which has returned from their AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign earlier this month.

The Technical Committee thanked Amelia Valverde, who led the Indian women’s team as the head coach at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, and wished her the very best for her future endeavours.

"The TC opined that with matches coming up for the women’s team in the April FIFA International Window, and the SAFF Women’s Championship to be held in June, this would be a good opportunity for an Indian coach to take charge. A final decision on the same will be taken soon," the AIFF informed in a report on its official website on Tuesday.

The TC recommended that, as Mahesh Gawali has been appointed head coach of the India U20 national team to oversee the transition of players from the junior to the senior level, Renjith TA will be appointed as the assistant coach of the senior men’s Indian football team.

Furthermore, the committee recommended the formation of a study group with one Technical Committee member, one AIFF coach instructor, and a scout to analyse the matches of the India U23 men’s national team at the U23 Tri-Nation in Arunachal Pradesh. The group will assess player performance and decide who may be ready for the senior level, while also identifying the areas where the team needs to improve.

--IANS

bsk/