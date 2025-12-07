AIFF Super Cup: FC thrash East Bengal 6-5 to claim third title

Fatorda, Dec 7 (IANS) FC Goa were crowned champions of the AIFF Super Cup for a record third time, after they defeated East Bengal FC 6-5 in a penalty shootout at the PJN Stadium on Sunday.

With both sides threatening to score on plenty of occasions, yet failing to find the net, even after extra time, the match went into the dreaded penalty shootout – the first time that that had ever happened in the final of the AIFF Super Cup. FC Goa captain Borja Herrera and Mohamad Basim Rashid missed their respective spot-kicks in regulation penalties. Kevin Sibille, captain Saul Crespo, Miguel Ferreira, and Anwar Ali scored their penalties for East Bengal, while Javier Siverio, Dejan Drazic, Muhammed Nemil, and David Timor found the net for FC Goa, sending the match to sudden death. Udanta Kumam and Sahil Tavora converted their penalties for the hosts, while for East Bengal, Hamid Ahadad scored, but PV Vishnu missed.

The AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 final ebbed and flowed both ways right from the start. The hosts, buoyed by the boisterous support from the stands, began well with a couple of set-piece opportunities early on, which the East Bengal defence eventually negotiated.

East Bengal, however, soon recovered their composure and began orchestrating chances. Their first opportunity came in the 12th when Ferreira was played in behind the defence and had just goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill to beat, but shot wide. Bipin Singh had a good day out wide and looked dangerous from the outset. His 20th-minute low centre from the left had the FC Goa defence gasping, but Mahesh Naorem’s miscued touch kept the scores level.

With the Red and Golds exploiting space on the flanks, Goa made some early changes – Udanta and Nim Dorjee Tamang replacing Boris Singh and Ronney Willson. The switch gave Goa some structure in the middle, as they began cancelling out East Bengal’s threat.

Mahesh had another couple of close chances at the end of the first half. He combined well with Bipin in the 43rd, as the latter centred a second time for Mahesh, who had his volley saved. In injury time, Hiroshi Ibusuki played Mahesh through on goal, but the East Bengal attacker was tracked down by Aakash Sangwan.

The momentum shifted after the change of ends, though only for a brief while. Goa came out of the blocks firing. Ayush Chhetri tried his luck from long range right after the restart, but saw his effort go over. Timor played Drazic through in the 49th minute, the latter being flagged offside.

The tides, on the west coast, shifted once more as East Bengal began mounting attacks in waves. Bipin, accurate as ever with his crosses, found both Miguel and Ibusuki inside the box around the hour mark, but their efforts were in vain.

The Red and Golds thought they had scored in the 74th minute, when PV Vishnu played a one-two with Ferreira, before unleashing a slap shot from inside the area. FC Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari fumbled, as the ball hit him and looped perilously close to the goal-line. Tiwari, however, had the presence of mind to slap it away with his outstretched hand. Every East Bengal player, coach, and fan looked expectantly at the referee, hoping for the goal to be awarded, but their prayers were not answered.

That chance seemed to have jolted Goa to life. Brison Fernandes produced a thumping effort from long range that thudded the upright in the 77th minute. A minute later, Borja’s cross found Drazic unmarked beyond enemy lines, but the Serb miscued his header, sending it wide.

The Gaurs’ defender Pol Moreno almost scored in the 81st minute, though it may not have been an intentional effort. The Spaniard seemed to have been clearing the ball from the halfway line, but the trajectory of the clearance took it right at the East Bengal goal. Gill, diving backwards, managed to tip the ball onto the cross-bar at the last moment.

FC Goa carried the momentum into extra time, though the number of chances were perhaps fewer. Siverio’s effort off a rebound was saved at point-blank range by Gill in the 107th minute. The East Bengal goalkeeper pulled out the stops again in the 114th, when he latched on to a Timor header to keep his side in the contest.

Gill had a good day between the sticks and even got his hand to a couple of penalties, but could not register a penalty save. Eventually, it all came down to those who missed their spot-kicks, of which East Bengal had one too many.

--IANS

hs/