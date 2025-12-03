AIFF Super Cup: East Bengal, Punjab, Goa, Mumbai City meet in semis, aim for summit clash

Fatorda (Goa), Dec 3 (IANS) The race for a place in the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) Super Cup 2025-26 final reaches a boiling point on Thursday, as East Bengal FC, Punjab FC, FC Goa, and Mumbai City FC are set to feature on a double-header semifinal day.

Champions of the 2024 edition, East Bengal FC, and first-time semi-finalists Punjab FC, lock horns in the first semifinal at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, at 16:00 IST, before defending champions FC Goa take on Mumbai City FC at 20:00 IST at the same venue.

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC

Both sides marched into the semifinals after topping two of the tightest groups in the competition. In their last group-stage fixtures, East Bengal battled out a goalless draw with city rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, while Punjab FC won a nail-biting penalty shoot-out against Bengaluru Football Club after they ended up with an identical record with defensive perfection and no goals conceded.

East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzon underlined the meticulous preparation that has gone into the campaign.

"Our preparation has been ongoing for months, not just this last phase. We began our training camp in July, played pre-season tournaments, and integrated several new players. This period helped us build automatisms, understanding, and collective knowledge. We trust our identity and game model. We feel mature in what we do, and tomorrow we need to bring that onto the pitch to achieve the best result,” said Oscar Bruzon.

Full-back Jay Gupta, gearing up for what could be a big week for his club, echoed the anticipation. "This tournament secures a spot in Asia, something our fans truly deserve. We’re fully prepared and eager to get on the pitch.”

Punjab FC’s defensive resilience has been widely discussed, but when asked about potential weaknesses, Bruzón was firm in his assessment. "We have huge respect for Punjab. They haven’t conceded a single goal in the group stage. They are aggressive, compact, resilient, and strong in vertical transitions. We anticipate changes from them, including some new additions, so we’re prepared for variations in line-up, substitutions, and possibly their system.”

The Spaniard also addressed the pressure associated with the semi-finals and the expectations of East Bengal’s massive fan base, who will be eager to see their club lift the Super Cup title again after two seasons and return to Asia.

But the focus at the moment is solely on the semi-final match at hand. “At East Bengal, if you don't understand what it means to be part of this club, the job becomes difficult. We play with hunger, aggression, and commitment. Thinking about the final or Asian qualification now would be a loss of focus. Our full attention is on tomorrow’s match and delivering a strong performance.”

Over in the Punjab FC camp, head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis spoke with confidence about his team’s rhythm and state of readiness. “After qualifying, the players got a deserved break. We began preparations with three and a half weeks of full training. We played friendlies to fine-tune the team," said the Greek.

Midfielder Leon Augustine said, “We’ve worked hard, had a good run in the group stage, and the team is in great shape. The long training period has helped. We have no pressure against East Bengal. They’re a good team, we’ve prepared well, and we’re ready.”

Dilmperis stayed measured when asked about East Bengal, a side that beat Punjab twice in last season's ISL, notably coming from two goals down to win 4-2 in the Kolkata fixture.

East Bengal are a strong team in all positions – stoppers, full-backs, wingers, midfielders, strikers. We respect them. “A clean sheet is crucial in a knockout game. It helps you in extra time or penalties. But football has many phases, and we’re prepared for all. We would love to have possession, but we’re ready for any scenario.”

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC

The clash brings together two sides with contrasting rhythms but aligned ambitions. Mumbai City arrive after an extended training block with no competitive fixtures, while FC Goa enter on the back of gruelling AFC Champions League Two commitments.

With not just a place in the final, but also a route back to continental football up for grabs, both sides will look to bring their A-game on Thursday night.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said, “I’m very happy with the work we’ve done over the last few weeks. The boys are progressing well. Goa are a very good team and are playing in the ACL Two, so they’re in full rhythm, but we’ve prepared as best as possible.”

Mumbai City have reached their third consecutive semi-final in the Super Cup. Midfielder Brandon Fernandes, eyeing another deep cup run and a first final appearance for the Islanders, echoed the mood within the squad. “It’s a massive semi-final for us, and we’ve prepared well. We want to win, reach the final, and return to the AFC competition. That’s our motivation.”

Kratky added, “We want to win and learn from the past. Not every season is perfect, but our priority is making fans proud through hard work and character.”

Kratky also reaffirmed Mumbai City’s footballing identity. He said, "We want to play aggressive, attacking football – the style Mumbai are known for. We are building an environment where every player is important. We prepare so everyone is ready to perform. What matters is heart, character, and commitment.”

Fernandes, facing his former club FC Goa with whom he won the Super Cup in 2019, said, "That was in the past. Tomorrow is about the present. Goa is my former team, but that doesn’t change anything about this game. My mindset is to stay focused and help the team win.

“Goa are a strong side who’ve been training for months. We must execute our plans well, focus on our strengths, and make life difficult for them," the midfielder added.

On the other side, FC Goa head coach Manolo Márquez admitted that his squad faces a very different context.

"We are in a different situation because we are competing in the AFC Champions League Two. We are training more, playing more, but with big gaps between matches. It’s mentally demanding, but we are prepared. Playing strong matches is better preparation than training alone. Both teams have advantages. It’s one match, and anything can happen.

"Playing strong matches helps clubs and players grow. We deserved points in at least two ACL matches but couldn’t get them. Still, the experience is vital," Marquez said.

Young defender Ronney Wilson Kharbudon made his FC Goa debut against Al Nassr at home last month and played the full 90 minutes in the reverse fixture in Riyadh. He said, “Playing such matches helps every player improve. It’s been a big learning experience. Training has been good since we returned from Iraq (after playing Al Zawraa). We’re focused and want to reach the final.”

Whenever FC Goa and Mumbai City meet, goals are guaranteed. Sixteen goals have been scored in their past five clashes. Mumbai City were unbeaten against the Gaurs in 10 consecutive games before Márquez's side ended that streak with a 3-1 win in Mumbai in the last meeting in February.

“Every competition is different. Mumbai City are one of the biggest teams in ISL with strong foreigners and national team players. Yes, we lost some games, but in the last ISL meeting, we won 3-1. Tomorrow will be a different match as both teams want to reach the final," said the Spaniard.

"Goa and Mumbai always play entertaining football. Both teams like to play attacking possession football. It should be a good match, but in football, you never know," Márquez concluded.

--IANS

hs/bsk/