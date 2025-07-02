AIFF part ways with Manolo Marquez, invite applications for next head coach

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The All India Football Federation have mutually parted ways with national team head coach Manolo Marquez after his tenure saw India fall down to 127 in FIFA rankings.

The AIFF executive committee met on Wednesday and approved the decision. His exit follows after AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey had confirmed that Marquez’s tenure will be under review at the said meeting.

“ The AIFF Technical Committee (TC), chaired by former India captain I.M. Vijayan, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, recommended to the Executive Committee that a new head coach be appointed for the Senior Men’s National Team through an open application process.

“The members collectively decided on the mutual termination of Head Coach Manolo Márquez's contract. A new advertisement will be floated, inviting applications for the post,” read the statement by the AIFF.

Despite a poor run of results, concerns finally arose after India’s poor start to the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers as the men in blue played out a draw against Bangladesh in the opening game before an Injury time winner in the 0-1 loss vs Hong Kong further added to their woes.

The Spaniard was appointed head coach after the fiery exit by previous head coach Igor Stimac in 2024 and has gone on to lead the Blue Colts in eight games with only one win, a 3-0 victory over Maldives in a friendly. In the end, he leaves with a win percentage of 13% .

Marquez first landed in India ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season to take charge of Hyderabad FC, where he won the Indian Super League title in 2022. In his three years with The Nizams, Marquez took charge of 74 games out of which he won 37 and drew 21 He went on to take the helm at FC Goa and led them to a Super Cup triumph.

His time as Goa head coach saw him become a dual manager, occupying head coach roles with both the national team and the ISL side as well. In 62 matches under Marquez, FC Goa has won 38 games with 12 losses and draws each.

It was also discussed and proposed by the Executive Committee, in consultation with the TC, to increase match time for Indian players, particularly strikers, by reducing the number of foreign players in both leagues. In addition, a feasibility study will be conducted to explore the possibility of fielding U23 national team probables in the I-League, as part of long-term preparations for the Asian Games.

The house further agreed on the practicality of implementing these changes in consultation with club owners and the league management, to ensure decisions are taken in the best interest of the national team.

--IANS

aaa/