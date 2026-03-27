AIFF opens bids for RFP for commercial rights of club competitions

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The All India Football Federation, on Friday, opened the bids for the Request for Proposal (RFP) for Commercial Rights Relating to Competitions and Properties Owned by AIFF. Rights for the Indian Super League (ISL), Federation Cup (formerly Super Cup), the Indian Women’s League (IWL), and the IWL 2 were bid on.

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Bids were received from three organisations. FanCode and Genius Sports submitted bids for the commercial rights relating to the Indian Super League and the Federation Cup (or the Super Cup). Meanwhile, Capri Sports placed bids for the commercial rights of the Indian Women's League and the Indian Women's League 2.

The bids have been submitted for a 15-year term with a provision for an additional five-year extension, with the bidder having the right of first refusal. The proposal also includes a five per cent increase in value every year over the duration of the agreement.

The bid evaluation report will be placed before the AIFF Executive Committee, which convenes its meeting on Sunday, March 29, 2026; a decision is expected on the same day.

The Indian Super League (ISL) and Indian Football League are currently being played at various centres across the country. The matches will be broadcast live on DD Sports and Sony Sports Network, and streamed on Waves and Sony LIV.

The bids are being called for after the AIFF's long-term deal for commercial rights of the Indian Super League (ISL), which were held by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), a Reliance-owned company. The rights to commercially exploit Indian football were sold to IMG-Reliance in 2010.

The Master Right Agreement (MRA), signed in 2010, ensures that AIFF receives ₹50 crore annually from FSDL. It expired on December 8, and both AIFF and FSDL could not reach an agreement to extend it because of which the start of the Indian Super League was delayed for months. The 2025-26 season started last month following an order by the Supreme Court.

--IANS

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