AIFF announces INR 21 lakh reward for India U17 Women after historic AFC qualification

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) announced a reward of USD 25,000 (INR 21.99 lakh approx) for the India U17 women’s national team on Tuesday, following their extraordinary achievement of qualifying for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in history.

The Young Tigresses completed a perfect qualification campaign in Bishkek, defeating both hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan by identical 2-1 margins to finish atop Group G with six points.

This qualification marks a significant milestone for Indian women’s football. India last featured in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup in 2005, but that edition did not include qualification rounds.

The 2025 qualification, therefore, represents the first-ever instance of the team earning its spot through competitive matches. Their spirited performances in Bishkek have not only brought pride to the nation but also validated the federation’s strategic investment in youth development.

“The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is pleased to announce a reward of USD 25,000 for the India U17 women's national team after their extraordinary performance that saw them secure qualification for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup for the first time,” AIFF said in a release.

The AIFF credited the team’s success to consistent planning and the exposure provided through domestic and international opportunities. The U17 squad, which featured as the Indian Arrows Women Juniors last season, had gained invaluable experience competing in the Indian Women’s League 2 against senior opponents. That experience, according to the federation, played a key role in the players’ composure and tactical maturity during the qualifiers.

The AIFF, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has also introduced several initiatives to build a strong grassroots and youth ecosystem. Among the most impactful has been the ASMITA Women’s Football Leagues, which successfully conducted 155 leagues across India between 2023 and 2025 at the U13, U15, and U17 levels.

The 2023–24 season saw participation from 6,305 players, a number that rose to 8,658 in 2024–25. The 2025–26 edition began last month with the U13 ASMITA Leagues, featuring around 8,000 players from 400 teams across 26 states.

--IANS

hs/bsk/