AICF disburses first installment of its Top National Player Stipend Scheme

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) In an epoch-making stride for Bharatiya chess, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) today announced the launch of the Top National Players Stipend Scheme (TNPSS), a groundbreaking financial support initiative set to revolutionise the landscape of chess talent development in the nation.

This dream project, passionately championed by AICF President Nitin Narang, marks an unprecedented commitment to nurturing the burgeoning chess prodigies of Bharat from the grassroots up.

"This is more than just a scheme. It shows how deeply we believe in the promise of every young chess player in Bharat.

"For the first time in our history, we are directly investing in the future of our 'golden girls and boys', providing them with the sustained financial bedrock they need to transform their talent into triumph. This is more than a token; it's a demonstration of our profound support and a catalyst for their dreams," said Narang

In a move echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of empowering athletes at grassroots level, TNPSS immediately dispatched its first quarterly stipends, ranging from a substantial Rs 60,000 to an impressive Rs 1,50,000, directly into the accounts of top young chess talents of Bharat.

“One of the key objectives is to increase the importance of national tournaments, as they are the foundation for building a strong chess ecosystem in Bharat. It is at the nationals where we can identify and nurture talent”, Narang explained.

A total of Rs 42,30,000 has been disbursed for the months of April to June of the current financial year, reaching deserving players across the Under 7 to Under 19 categories, both open and girls, based on their stellar performances in last year's nationals.

President Narang explained the idea behind TNPSS, "For too long, financial constraints have cast a shadow over the aspirations of our chess players. The demands of travel, training, and international competition often forces players to abandon their passion which is a profound loss for our nation. TNPSS is our definitive answer to these challenges, a bold stride towards a player-centric policy that empowers our youth to focus solely on honing their skills and conquering the chessboard."

This pioneering initiative is designed to provide robust financial assistance to promising top players from nationals for a critical period of two years. This invaluable support will significantly alleviate the burden of training and global competition expenses, allowing young players to immerse themselves fully in their game and pursue excellence on the world stage without economic hardship.

A total of 42 top-ranked players based on their last year performances at national level are the first beneficiaries of this visionary scheme, representing the pinnacle of talent across the U7, U9, U11, U13, U15, U17, and U19 age categories.

The quarterly stipends are structured to reflect their age and potential, ranging from Rs 60,000 for Under 7 to a significant Rs 1,50,000 for Under 19, underscoring the AICF's comprehensive commitment.

The TNPSS boasts an ambitious budgetary outlay of Rs 6,15,60,000, a clear signal of the AICF's long-term strategic investment in the future of Indian chess.

The inaugural beneficiaries of the Top National Players Stipend Scheme include:

Under 7:

Open: Devanarayanan Kalliyath, Prayank Gaonkar, Aaradhyo Guin

Girls: Aaranya R, Arpitangshi Bhattacharya, Saiaastha Singh

Under 9:

Open: Nidhish Shyamal, Aarit Kapil, Divith Reddy Adulla

Girls: Kiyanna Parihaar, Divi Bijesh, Vanshika Rawat

Under 11:

Open: Madhvendra Pratap Sharma, Advik Amit Agrawal, Aarav A

Girls: Pratitee Bordoloi, Aadya Gowda, Divi Bijesh

Under 13:

Open: Reyan Md, Sherla Prathamesh, Pranav Sai Ram R S

Girls: Saranya Devi Narahari, Nivedita V C, Nihira Koul

Under 15:

Open: Ilamparthi A R, Vaz Ethan, Sherla Prathamesh

Girls: Prishita Gupta, Jain Ashita, Saparya Ghosh

Under 17:

Open: Sriram Adarsh Uppala, Arpith S Bijoy, Jaiveer Mahendru

Girls: Tejaswini G, Kirthika B, Anupam M Sreekumar

Under 19:

Open: Adireddy Arjun, Sourath Biswas, Jaiveer Mahendru

Girls: Mrittika Mallick, Velpula Sarayu, Sneha Halder

