Afghanistan cricketers and ACB officials visit Kabul airstrike victims in hospital, express solidarity

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Representatives of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), along with players from the national squad, visited hospitals in Kabul to check on those hurt in an alleged Pakistani airstrike targeting a medical facility.

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ODI and Test captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, along with teammates Gulbadin Naib and Qais Ahmad, went to Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital and Kabul Emergency Hospital, where they met with the injured, spoke to survivors, and conveyed their solidarity with the victims and their families.

The hospital visits took place against a backdrop of rising frustration within Afghanistan’s cricket community, fuelled by reports of heavy civilian losses in Kabul.

“ACB officials and members of the #AfghanAtalan lineup paid a heartfelt visit to those injured in the recent airstrike carried out by the Pakistan Military Regime, offering support and condolences at Kabul Emergency and Wazir Akbar Khan Hospitals. Led by CEO Naseeb Khan, they inquired about the injured’s health, condemned the attack, and expressed condolences. They assured aid would be organised and urged support from citizens and businesses during this difficult time,” ACB wrote on X while sharing pictures from the visit.

"ACB officials and members of the #AfghanAtalan lineup paid a heartfelt visit to those injured in the recent airstrike carried out by the Pakistan Military Regime, offering support and condolences at Kabul Emergency and Wazir Akbar Khan Hospitals

"Led by CEO Naseeb Khan, they inquired about the injured’s health, condemned the attack, and expressed condolences. They assured aid would be organized and urged support from citizens and businesses during this difficult time," it shared in another post.

Earlier, the ACB had strongly condemned the Pakistani airstrike that allegedly killed over 400 people and injured at least 250, according to Taliban officials and local media. Calling the tragedy deeply heartbreaking, the board said what should have been a time of celebration during Ramadan and ahead of Eid turned into mourning for many Afghan families.

In a statement shared on X, the ACB expressed solidarity with victims and their families, denouncing violence against civilians and describing the attack as devastating. It also offered prayers for those who lost their lives and wished strength and patience for their loved ones.

Meanwhile, Afghan cricketers Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq condemned the reported strikes, calling attacks on civilian infrastructure a war crime and urging the United Nations and human rights organisations to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.

--IANS

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