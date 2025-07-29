AFC Women’s Asia Cup: India drawn alongside Japan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei in Group C

Sydney, July 29 (IANS) India have been drawn alongside Japan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei in Group C of the AFC Asian Women’s Cup 2026 scheduled to be played in Australia.

For the pot allocations for the Final Draw, the seeding was based on the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking (as of June 12). India, ranked 70th, were placed in pot 4 and drew Japan (7) from Pot 1, Vietnam (37) from Pot 2, and Chinese Taipei (42) from Pot 3.

After previous heartbreaks, Japan’s persistence was finally rewarded in 2014 as Japan got their hands on the trophy with a 1-0 win over Australia in the final, with Azusa Iwashimasu scoring the winner.

Japan defended their title in Jordan in 2018 but only after overcoming stiff competition. A tough group stage saw them advancing on a better head-to-head record after they were tied on five points with Australia and Korea Republic.

Japan’s hopes of a third consecutive title were dashed in the 2022 edition, with eventual champions China showing them the exit following a penalty shootout win in the semi-finals.

While Vietnam have appeared in the Finals of every edition since making their debut in 1999, success has eluded them. They have progressed from the group stage only twice - in 2014 and the last edition hosted by India. A sixth-placed finish in 2014 meant missing out on FIFA Women's World Cup qualification, but Vietnam finally ended their wait to appear on the global stage eight years later by topping the playoffs.

Chinese Taipei were in a class of their own between 1977 and 1981 - which yielded three consecutive titles - but have gone through a leaner period since.

Reaching successive Finals for the first time since 2008, Chinese Taipei will be out to reclaim their place at the summit of women’s football in Asia.

For the 21st edition of Asia's biggest women's national team event, twelve teams have been divided into three groups of four each. India were one of the eight teams that secured their place in the tournament via the qualifiers, joining hosts Australia, and the top three finishers from the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 - China PR, Korea Republic and Japan.

Scheduled to take place from March 1 to 21, 2026, the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 will be staged across Sydney, Perth and Gold Coast, including in stadiums that witnessed the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, as the tournament returns Down Under for the first time since 2006.

Runners-up in 1980 and 1983, India will make their first appearance in the tournament since 2003 after a historic qualification campaign saw the Blue Tigresses emerge as toppers of Group B of the Qualifiers, defeating Thailand, Iraq, Timor-Leste and Mongolia earlier this month.

--IANS

