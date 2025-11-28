AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026: Lebanon hand India first defeat in Qualifiers

Ahmedabad, Nov 28 (IANS) India slipped to a 0-2 defeat against an organised and disciplined Lebanon side in their penultimate Group D clash of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Despite India suffering their first defeat of the Qualifiers, Bibiano Fernandes’ boys remain alive in the qualification race, and will face group leaders Iran in a do-or-die contest on Sunday, knowing only victory will secure their passage to the AFC U17 Asian Cup for the 10th time in history.

Iran, which defeated Palestine 3-1 earlier in the day, have seven points from three games. Lebanon are second with six points but have played all four of their games and are out of the qualification race.

India have four points and are in third spot, but can pip Iran for top spot (on the basis of a better head-to-head record) should they win against them. Still winless after three matches, Palestine and Chinese Taipei have also been eliminated, leaving only Iran and India to battle for the lone qualification spot on the final matchday.

Against India on Friday, Lebanon scored twice in the first half through Antoine Assaf (26th minute) and Paul Maakaroun (38th), and the Blue Colts ended the match with 10 men after Thonggoumang Touthang was sent off in second-half stoppage time.

India went into the match high on confidence after their 3-1 win over Chinese Taipei, but Lebanon were in no mood to allow them control. The visitors pressed with intensity and exploited gaps in India’s shape, asking far more questions than either of India’s earlier opponents.

Their breakthrough arrived in the 26th minute and owed much to Indian hesitancy. A lapse on the left allowed Anthony Chahine to drive forward and square the ball into the box, where Antoine Assaf found himself unmarked. Assaf’s first touch opened up the angle, and he curled a superb left-footed strike into the top corner, giving India goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar absolutely no chance.

India almost responded immediately, with Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam bursting through the midfield on goal, but his effort was smothered smartly by Lebanon’s alert goalkeeper Jason Finianos.

Lebanon, though, continued to dictate tempo and doubled their advantage in the 38th minute. Abbas Zreik surged in from the left and cut the ball back for Paul Maakaroun, who struck a firm effort that took a decisive deflection off Shubham Poonia before wrong-footing Sarkar and nestling into the net.

Trailing 0-2, India faced an uphill battle. The second half brought more endeavour but little penetration. Lebanon defended with discipline and compactness, and India’s attacks often fizzled out in the final third. A few half-chances came and went, but the outcome never truly felt in doubt.

To compound India’s frustration, Touthang was shown a red card in stoppage time after losing his composure, ending the evening on a sour note.

--IANS

bsk/